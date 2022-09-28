Mahira Khan receives compliments backstage after dance performance at HUM Awards
Mahira Khan receives compliments backstage after dance performance at HUM Awards
Lollywood stars Mahira Khan and Bilal Ashraf definitely set the stage ablaze with breathtaking dance moves.

While the crowd at HUM awards broke into thunderous claps after the performance, the scenes at the backstage were no different. A BTS video is going viral where the Humsafar star and the Janaan actor were spotted getting all the appreciation for their dance performance from their team

Setting the internet aflame, the duo grooved energetically. While Mahira was dressed in a sizzling red dress while Bilal looked handsome in his black attire.

On the work front, Mahira recently starred in Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad. Directed by Nabeel Qureshi, the film was previously scheduled to release in 2021. However, the film’s release got delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

It was finally released on Eidul Adha. It is an action-comedy, the story of a notorious cop played by Fahad Mustafa. It has been getting raving reviews from the audience and the critics.

