Ahmed Ali Butt and Ahmed Ali Akbar trolled for recreating Oscar slap
Web Desk
06:12 PM | 28 Sep, 2022
Ahmed Ali Butt and Ahmed Ali Akbar trolled for recreating Oscar slap
Source: Instagram
Share

Pakistani stars graced the red carpet of the Hum Awards 2022 on September 24 in Toronto, Canada. Many celebrities like Ahmed Ali Akbar, Saboor Aly, and Ayeza Khan won big while performances by Zara Noor Abbas, Bilal Ashraf, and Mahira Khan were highly praised.

But there has been massive trolling too. Firstly, the celebrities were lambasted for attending the award show in Canada while the country faced a flood crisis.

On the other hand, the recreation of the infamous Oscar “slapgate” has been receiving severe criticism. A video is going viral which shows Ahmad Ali Butt taking a dig at Ahmed Ali Akbar’s look from Parizaad. The clip sees Butt passing colorist remarks at Akbar, prompting the Laal Kabootar star to come forward and slap him.

The act garnered quite the applause at the award show but social media users are not impressed. They found it “cringe-worthy” and others dubbed it “offensive”. Needless to say, the Twitterati was not pleased and slammed the cheap tactics for attention seeking. Many were shocked as to why the Paarizaad actor agreed to this joke.

Ahmed Ali Butt reacts to Ranveer Singh’s nude ... 12:23 PM | 23 Jul, 2022

LAHORE – Bollywood star Ranveer Singh is definitely a trailblazer as far as his fashion choices are concerned - ...

More From This Category
Srha Asghar and husband announce pregnancy
08:21 PM | 28 Sep, 2022
Saim Sadiq's Joyland to hit cinemas on November 18
07:58 PM | 28 Sep, 2022
Malala Yousafzai becomes a TV producer
07:19 PM | 28 Sep, 2022
Sarah Khan reveals the secret behind her weight ...
07:39 PM | 28 Sep, 2022
Hamza Ali Abbasi pens a sweet birthday wish for ...
03:59 PM | 28 Sep, 2022
Mahira Khan receives compliments backstage after ...
05:10 PM | 28 Sep, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Srha Asghar and husband announce pregnancy
08:21 PM | 28 Sep, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr