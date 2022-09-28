Ahmed Ali Butt and Ahmed Ali Akbar trolled for recreating Oscar slap

Pakistani stars graced the red carpet of the Hum Awards 2022 on September 24 in Toronto, Canada. Many celebrities like Ahmed Ali Akbar, Saboor Aly, and Ayeza Khan won big while performances by Zara Noor Abbas, Bilal Ashraf, and Mahira Khan were highly praised.

But there has been massive trolling too. Firstly, the celebrities were lambasted for attending the award show in Canada while the country faced a flood crisis.

On the other hand, the recreation of the infamous Oscar “slapgate” has been receiving severe criticism. A video is going viral which shows Ahmad Ali Butt taking a dig at Ahmed Ali Akbar’s look from Parizaad. The clip sees Butt passing colorist remarks at Akbar, prompting the Laal Kabootar star to come forward and slap him.

The act garnered quite the applause at the award show but social media users are not impressed. They found it “cringe-worthy” and others dubbed it “offensive”. Needless to say, the Twitterati was not pleased and slammed the cheap tactics for attention seeking. Many were shocked as to why the Paarizaad actor agreed to this joke.

Man predicted this in March for Ahmed Ali Butt and Hum Style Awards ????????‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/YaT9tdPOoe — Anas Tipu (@teepusahab) September 27, 2022

How is “mun kaala karwana,” as a joke towards a drama like Parizaad (around colorism) an acceptable joke in an award function?! ????#humawards2022 pic.twitter.com/kZIX1NojeN — Kanwal Ahmed (@kanwalful) September 26, 2022

How can anyone possibly find this act funny. And how did Ahmed sign up to do this. #humawards2022 #AhmedAliAkbar #ahmadalibutt pic.twitter.com/CbRVJyzhGc — ???? (@KKiran_HH) September 26, 2022