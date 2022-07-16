TikTok star Hareem Shah denies reports of her arrest in Türkiye

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan's TikTok star Hareem Shah has rejected the reports of her arrest in Türkiye over smuggling charges, it emerged on Saturday.

Reports claimed that Hareem along with her husband, Bilal Shah, was arrested as they were leaving Türkiye for Muscat after local police seized a large amount of money and gold from their possession.

Hareem Shah talking to a private channel termed the reports fake and baseless, saying she was living happily with her husband in Turkiye.

Hareem’s family has rejected the reports, saying the couple had no any plan of visiting Muscat.

Earlier this year, the TikToker made headlines by flaunting bundles of foreign currency notes in a viral video.

Shah also claimed to have smuggled the cash from Pakistan. Soon after the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) sprang into action, Hareem retracted her statement and maintained that the money came from the sale of her sister’s car in London.

Later, Shah was directed by the Sindh High Court to appear before the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) by April 18 in the alleged money laundering probe.