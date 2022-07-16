TikTok star Hareem Shah denies reports of her arrest in Türkiye

10:01 AM | 16 Jul, 2022
TikTok star Hareem Shah denies reports of her arrest in Türkiye
Source: Hareem Shah (Instagram)
Share

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan's TikTok star Hareem Shah has rejected the reports of her arrest in Türkiye over smuggling charges, it emerged on Saturday.

Reports claimed that Hareem along with her husband, Bilal Shah, was arrested as they were leaving Türkiye for Muscat after local police seized a large amount of money and gold from their possession.

Hareem Shah talking to a private channel termed the reports fake and baseless, saying she was living happily with her husband in Turkiye.

Hareem’s family has rejected the reports, saying the couple had no any plan of visiting Muscat.

Earlier this year, the TikToker made headlines by flaunting bundles of foreign currency notes in a viral video.

Shah also claimed to have smuggled the cash from Pakistan. Soon after the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) sprang into action, Hareem retracted her statement and maintained that the money came from the sale of her sister’s car in London.

Later, Shah was directed by the Sindh High Court to appear before the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) by April 18 in the alleged money laundering probe.

TikTok star Hareem Shah's new bold video goes ... 06:42 PM | 4 Jul, 2022

TikTok star Hareem Shah and her husband Bilal Shah continue with showcasing their whirling romance disregarding the ...

More From This Category
Indian rapper Badshah showers praise on Asim ...
12:15 AM | 16 Jul, 2022
Hasan Raheem and Abdullah Maharvi drop a new ...
11:06 PM | 15 Jul, 2022
Yumna Zaidi receives praises from fellow artists ...
11:48 PM | 15 Jul, 2022
TikToker Romaisa Khan's new video takes internet ...
07:20 PM | 15 Jul, 2022
Pakistani makeup artist’s touching tribute to ...
07:45 PM | 15 Jul, 2022
Dur-e-Fishan and Shahood Alvi's latest BTS video ...
06:46 PM | 15 Jul, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
TikTok star Hareem Shah denies reports of her arrest in Türkiye
10:01 AM | 16 Jul, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr