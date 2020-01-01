Anoushey Ashraf slams media for spreading rumors

KARACHI - The popular TV star Anoushey Ashraf has sent love and strength to the celebrity couple, Syra and Shahroz Sabzwari to ride through difficult times after news of their separation took the internet by storm.

The VJ drew attention towards how the spreading of false information and rumour-mongering based on the personal lives of the stars can be hurtful and stressful e for them.

After Shahroz himself cleared the air and revealed Syra is still his wife and the couple has only separated due to differences which they hope to resolve, Anoushey posted a thought-provoking message on Instagram.

Referring to how social media speculated that the couple has divorced after seven years of marriage, Anoushey posted that “Social media should be the first to apologise for ‘breaking the news.”

“I know our lives are not private but our feelings, families, kids etc exist in this world too. They too get severely affected,” she wrote.

She added “They print everything whether it’s real or not. As an artist, colleague and someone who knows you all, am just sending you strength, hugs and hope you can ride this difficult time being unaffected by these vicious accusations, assumptions and articles that affect lives, families, mental health etc to an extent many don’t understand including our publications.”

The actress sent well wishes for the couple: “My love to you @shahrozsabzwari and @sairoz I hope whatever you’ll choose for yourselves will bring you peace, privacy and respect as you deserve.”

