Anoushey Ashraf slams media for spreading rumors

Anoushey Ashraf has sent love to Syra, Shahroz amid hard times
Web Desk
12:50 PM | 1 Jan, 2020
Anoushey Ashraf slams media for spreading rumors
Share

KARACHI - The popular TV star Anoushey Ashraf has sent love and strength to the celebrity couple, Syra and Shahroz Sabzwari to ride through difficult times after news of their separation took the internet by storm.

The VJ drew attention towards how the spreading of false information and rumour-mongering based on the personal lives of the stars can be hurtful and stressful e for them.

Syra and I are separated, not divorced: Shahroz ... 04:25 PM | 31 Dec, 2019

Breakups are rough — especially when they happen in the public eye. Something similar has happened in the ...

After Shahroz himself cleared the air and revealed Syra is still his wife and the couple has only separated due to differences which they hope to resolve, Anoushey posted a thought-provoking message on Instagram.

Referring to how social media speculated that the couple has divorced after seven years of marriage, Anoushey posted that “Social media should be the first to apologise for ‘breaking the news.”

“I know our lives are not private but our feelings, families, kids etc exist in this world too. They too get severely affected,” she wrote.

She added “They print everything whether it’s real or not. As an artist, colleague and someone who knows you all, am just sending you strength, hugs and hope you can ride this difficult time being unaffected by these vicious accusations, assumptions and articles that affect lives, families, mental health etc to an extent many don’t understand including our publications.”

Behroz Sabzwari refutes divorce rumours of Syra ... 12:38 PM | 30 Dec, 2019

KARACHI - Pakistani TV star Behroze Sabzwari has rejected reports regarding his son Shahroz's divorce with wife Syra ...

The actress sent well wishes for the couple: “My love to you @shahrozsabzwari and @sairoz I hope whatever you’ll choose for yourselves will bring you peace, privacy and respect as you deserve.”

What is your say on this? Let us know in the comments box below.

More From This Category
Eman Suleman ties the knot in a beautiful nikkah ...
06:55 PM | 4 Jan, 2020
Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain are giving us major ...
05:31 PM | 4 Jan, 2020
Miley Cyrus settles $300 million song lawsuit
03:52 PM | 4 Jan, 2020
Saudi Arabia hands over Qandeel Baloch's brother ...
01:56 PM | 4 Jan, 2020
Hareem Shah's father seeks apology for ...
01:46 PM | 4 Jan, 2020
Syra Shehroz makes first public appearance after ...
01:38 PM | 4 Jan, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Eman Suleman ties the knot in a beautiful nikkah ceremony
06:55 PM | 4 Jan, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr