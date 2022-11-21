Morgan Freeman shines at FIFA World Cup 2022 opening ceremony
Share
DOHA – American actor Morgan Freeman stole the show at opening ceremony of FIFA World Cup 2022 as he delivered a message of union in his charismatic tones
The mega football event began with a colourful ceremony at Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor city of Qatar on Sunday. This is the first time football’s biggest event is taking place in the Middle East.
Qatari businessman Ghanim Al Muftah, who has a disability, also appeared on the stage alongside Freeman.
The Shawshank Redemption actor elaborated the opening ceremony as, "What unites us is greater than what divides us. We are one big tribe and the Earth is our tent. Together we can make the call for everyone to unite," the actor noted.
#QatarWorldCup2022 Opening Ceremony— Shehu Zubair (@shazy____) November 20, 2022
This is the most beautiful, charismatic and heart warming world cup opening ceremony ever #FIFAWorldCup
Morgan Freeman pic.twitter.com/bcEavXnewx
"This is a call to the whole world. Soccer brings people and nations together. There is a common thread of hope and respect. Soccer expands the world, it unites nations in their love for this precious game. What brings nations together, brings communities together. We all have a soccer history, and so does Qatar."
Ironically, Freeman was a very big advocate of the United States’ attempt to secure the hosting of the 2022 World Cup back in 2010 before it was awarded to Qatar.
Aside from Freeman, Korean superstar, BTS Jungkook, also attended the hour-long grand ceremony. He performed his new single Dreamers in the field of the stadium where 60,000 people have gathered to mark the event.
FIFA World Cup 2022 begins with a grand ceremony ... 11:29 PM | 20 Nov, 2022
DOHA – The FIFA World Cup 2022 began with a colourful ceremony in Al Khor city of Qatar on Sunday. FIFA World Cup ...
- Uloomi Karim becomes first Pakistani fighter to win title at Indian ...10:27 AM | 21 Nov, 2022
- iPhone 15 will cost Rs1 million, reveals latest Apple leak10:07 AM | 21 Nov, 2022
- Pakistani court orders release of all convicts in Parveen Rehman ...09:44 AM | 21 Nov, 2022
-
- Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, ...08:07 AM | 21 Nov, 2022
- Shehnaaz Gill dedicates award to her late friend Sidharth Shukla10:56 PM | 20 Nov, 2022
- Rambo seen dancing with son, fellow actor Saud in viral video09:16 PM | 20 Nov, 2022
- Tich Button's new song featuring Urwa and Farhan released08:51 PM | 20 Nov, 2022
- Only two Pakistani universities make it to Asia’s top 10003:15 PM | 10 Nov, 2022
- Pakistanis named among 'The World's Most Influential 500 Muslims'10:16 PM | 2 Nov, 2022
- Shehbaz Sharif, Imran Khan, Gen Bajwa named among world’s 500 most ...10:36 PM | 1 Nov, 2022
- India falls behind Pakistan, Myanmar in Global Hunger Index02:30 PM | 16 Oct, 2022