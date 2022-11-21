Morgan Freeman shines at FIFA World Cup 2022 opening ceremony

DOHA – American actor Morgan Freeman stole the show at opening ceremony of FIFA World Cup 2022 as he delivered a message of union in his charismatic tones

The mega football event began with a colourful ceremony at Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor city of Qatar on Sunday. This is the first time football’s biggest event is taking place in the Middle East.

Qatari businessman Ghanim Al Muftah, who has a disability, also appeared on the stage alongside Freeman.

The Shawshank Redemption actor elaborated the opening ceremony as, "What unites us is greater than what divides us. We are one big tribe and the Earth is our tent. Together we can make the call for everyone to unite," the actor noted.

"This is a call to the whole world. Soccer brings people and nations together. There is a common thread of hope and respect. Soccer expands the world, it unites nations in their love for this precious game. What brings nations together, brings communities together. We all have a soccer history, and so does Qatar."

Ironically, Freeman was a very big advocate of the United States’ attempt to secure the hosting of the 2022 World Cup back in 2010 before it was awarded to Qatar.

Aside from Freeman, Korean superstar, BTS Jungkook, also attended the hour-long grand ceremony. He performed his new single Dreamers in the field of the stadium where 60,000 people have gathered to mark the event.