Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari shares new adorable photo with son Mir Hakim
Web Desk
04:45 PM | 29 Nov, 2021
Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari and her husband Mahmood Choudhry welcomed their little bundle of joy Mir Hakim Mahmood Choudhry and the latest update of the baby boy has left the internet gushing.

The latest photo of the eldest daughter of former president Asif Ali Zardari and former prime minister Benazir Bhutto with her little sons is melting hearts on the web.

In the aforementioned picture, the 31-year-old can be spotted cuddling her son and needless to say the adorable portrait is the picture-perfect depiction of serenity and motherhood.

The following photo marks the third occasion where the followers have caught a glimpse of the baby.

Earlier this month, she shared the first photo of her son on Instagram, where he was wrapped tightly in a white security blanket, donning a matching cap.

Earlier, she married businessman Mahmood Choudhry on January 29, 2021, and gave birth to her son on October 10, 2021.

Bakhtawar who is the first granddaughter of former Pakistani prime minister, Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, was born on January 25, 1990, in Karachi.

