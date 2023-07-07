Musharraf’s granddaughter sets internet on fire with new bold photos

LAHORE – The Pakistani fashion industry has been showcasing some of the most confident, charming, and elegant models in the world. Among them is Zainab Raza, the granddaughter of the late General (r) Pervez Musharraf, who has taken the industry by storm.

Raza is an up-and-coming fashion and lifestyle influencer in Pakistan, who has quickly become one of the hottest names in the industry.

Despite being just 23 years old, she has already made a significant mark in various fields. From her beginnings as a fashion model, she has branched out into acting, content creation, fashion design, and real estate. With her ever-growing popularity, Zainab has become a well-known personality in Pakistan.

Her latest photoshoot, which featured her in a ravishing and seductive appearance, has left the fans in awe. In the revealing photos, she can be seen wearing a black jeans and light brown blouse.

She also shared a lengthy note, giving an impression that she is frustrated.

“The more I try to explain myself, the more it feels like nobody truly understands me, and it's frustrating. Can you relate to that? Nowadays, communicating who you are, expressing your feelings, or stating your desires can be really complicated,” she said.

“It sometimes feels easier to play certain games or put up a front rather than being genuine and expressing our true reality.

“I often question if it's even worth the effort to make others understand me. It feels like a constant struggle to be heard and understood, and it leaves me wondering if explaining myself has any real purpose,” Zainab wrote.

“However, I've come to realize that the purpose of explaining myself is to let things out and not hold onto them, even if it means losing some people or gaining new perspectives. It's important for my own well-being, preventing pain from building up inside. It's a work in process,” she concluded.