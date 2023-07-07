Alert issued as cyberattack hits ECP ahead of general elections 

ISLAMABAD – The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has issued an alert after it suffered a cyberattack, it emerged on Friday.

Reports said the top election body had instructed its employees not to use emails after the cyberattack. They have been asked not to open emails they receive.

The alert said opening emails can steal valuable information. The election commission officials have been ordered to ignore anonymous emails.

The attack comes as the ECP is gearing up for general elections in the country as tenure of the current assembly is se to end in August.