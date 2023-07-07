WATCH – Haris Rauf ties the knot with Muzna Masood

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf tied the knot with Muzna Masood in a lavish ceremony on Friday.

The main event of the wedding festivities concluded a day after the photos and videos from the Qawwali night and Mehndi events left the fans amused.

The videos from the barat event show the groom putting on a black sherwani while the bride looks charming in traditional red dress.

The event was attended by several cricket players, officials and others. However, the Pakistan Cricket Board did not allow national team players due to the current weather conditions and the potential disruptions caused by it. The team is all set to head to Colombo on Saturday, for a Test series with Sri Lanka, with a short layover in Dubai.

The wedding comes months after their Nikkah was solemnised in the capital last year and was attended by cricketers including Shaheen Shah Afridi and Aqib Javed.