Rukhsati event of Shahid Afridi’s eldest daughter to take place today

KARACHI – The Rukhsati event of Aqsa Shahid Afridi, the firstborn of the former skipper of Pakistan cricket team, will take place today (Friday).

In December 2022, Aqsa tied the knot with Naseer Nasir in an elegant ceremony held in the southern port city of Karachi.

The event will be held at a wedding hall in Defence area of the city, reports said, adding that Pakistan team players, who are currently in the city to attend training camp for the Test series against Sri Lanka, would also attend the event.

Several political figures and social media activists were also invited to the wedding event.