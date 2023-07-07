Search

Immigration

This world famous airline has launched premium economy cabin: Details inside

Web Desk 04:30 PM | 7 Jul, 2023
This world famous airline has launched premium economy cabin: Details inside

YISHUN - Renowned airline, Emirates celebrated the launch of its Premium Economy offering in Singapore, with a tour of one of its enhanced four-class A380 aircraft.

According to official details, an event was organized in this regard on Thursday which kicked off at the Emirates Lounge at Changi Airport after which guests were given a guided tour of the brand-new product, as well as the enhanced interior across all cabin classes on board the Emirates A380.  

On a four-class Emirates A380, the Premium Economy cabin is located at the front of the main deck with 56 seats laid out in a 2-4-2 configuration.

Interestingly, in the cabin, every inch of space anticipates customer needs with a generous seat pitch and width for working and relaxing and customized features that offer function and convenience like in-seat charging points and a side cocktail table.

'The experience is rounded off with expertly curated in-flight amenities, an inventive menu, and extensive beverage options. Emirates Premium Economy is deployed on flights EK 354 and EK 355 between Singapore and Dubai,' the carrier said in an official statement. 

Emirates is considered one of the top airlines in the region and has raised the bar for its competitors multiple times in terms of luxury travel and comfort. It was ranked 4th best in the world at Skytrax World Airline Awards for 2023.

Emirates operated its first flights from Dubai to Karachi and Mumbai, using a Boeing 737 and an Airbus 300 B4 wet‑leased from Pakistan International Airlines on 25 October 1985. Years passed by and in 1987, A6-EKA flew from Toulouse to Dubai as Emirates took delivery of its first owned aircraft, an Airbus A310-304. Since then, the carrier has been offering services to people from all walks of life.

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on July 07, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on July 7, 2023 (Friday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 277.9 282.15
Euro EUR 308 312
UK Pound Sterling GBP 358 364
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.8 78
Saudi Riyal SAR 74 74.9
Australian Dollar AUD 190 193
Bahrain Dinar BHD 739.41 747.41
Canadian Dollar CAD 213 216
China Yuan CNY 38.36 38.76
Danish Krone DKK 40.56 40.96
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.53 36.88
Indian Rupee INR 3.38 3.49
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.98
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 904.66 913.66
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.71 60
New Zealand Dollar NZD 171.94 173.94
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.08 26.38
Omani Riyal OMR 722.09 730.09
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.38 77.08
Singapore Dollar SGD 206 208
Swedish Korona SEK 25.52 25.82
Swiss Franc CHF 309.61 312.11
Thai Bhat THB 7.95 8.1

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – July 07, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today  

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 207,800 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs178,160.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,312 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,482.    

 Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today (7 July 2023)

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 207,800 PKR 2,459
Karachi PKR 207,800 PKR 2,459
Islamabad PKR 207,800 PKR 2,459
Peshawar PKR 207,800 PKR 2,459
Quetta PKR 207,800 PKR 2,459
Sialkot PKR 207,800 PKR 2,459
Attock PKR 207,800 PKR 2,459
Gujranwala PKR 207,800 PKR 2,459
Jehlum PKR 207,800 PKR 2,459
Multan PKR 207,800 PKR 2,459
Bahawalpur PKR 207,800 PKR 2,459
Gujrat PKR 207,800 PKR 2,459
Nawabshah PKR 207,800 PKR 2,459
Chakwal PKR 207,800 PKR 2,459
Hyderabad PKR 207,800 PKR 2,459
Nowshehra PKR 207,800 PKR 2,459
Sargodha PKR 207,800 PKR 2,459
Faisalabad PKR 207,800 PKR 2,459
Mirpur PKR 207,800 PKR 2,459

