This world famous airline has launched premium economy cabin: Details inside

YISHUN - Renowned airline, Emirates celebrated the launch of its Premium Economy offering in Singapore, with a tour of one of its enhanced four-class A380 aircraft.

According to official details, an event was organized in this regard on Thursday which kicked off at the Emirates Lounge at Changi Airport after which guests were given a guided tour of the brand-new product, as well as the enhanced interior across all cabin classes on board the Emirates A380.

On a four-class Emirates A380, the Premium Economy cabin is located at the front of the main deck with 56 seats laid out in a 2-4-2 configuration.

Interestingly, in the cabin, every inch of space anticipates customer needs with a generous seat pitch and width for working and relaxing and customized features that offer function and convenience like in-seat charging points and a side cocktail table.

'The experience is rounded off with expertly curated in-flight amenities, an inventive menu, and extensive beverage options. Emirates Premium Economy is deployed on flights EK 354 and EK 355 between Singapore and Dubai,' the carrier said in an official statement.

Emirates is considered one of the top airlines in the region and has raised the bar for its competitors multiple times in terms of luxury travel and comfort. It was ranked 4th best in the world at Skytrax World Airline Awards for 2023.

Emirates operated its first flights from Dubai to Karachi and Mumbai, using a Boeing 737 and an Airbus 300 B4 wet‑leased from Pakistan International Airlines on 25 October 1985. Years passed by and in 1987, A6-EKA flew from Toulouse to Dubai as Emirates took delivery of its first owned aircraft, an Airbus A310-304. Since then, the carrier has been offering services to people from all walks of life.