Pakistan team felicitates Haris Rauf on wedding in style

KARACHI – Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf tied the knot with Muzna Masood in a lavish ceremony on Friday in the federal capital, but without his team fellows as they were busy in Karachi for a training camp ahead of Sri Lanka Test series.

The players of the national team, however, did not forget to extend wishes to him on his big day. Speedster Shaheen Shah Afridi has shared a video from the training camps wherein skipper Babar Azam, and other players felicitated him.

“Harry – Shaadi Mubarak!” Afridi captioned the video.

Furthermore, the national side is also likely to miss Haris Rauf's wedding reception in Rawalpindi tonight since the PCB management hasn't allowed players to travel due to poor weather conditions.

However, the entire team is expected to attend the Rukhsati event of former skipper Shahid Afridi’s eldest daughter.

Pakistan will play two Tests against Sri Lanka later this month.