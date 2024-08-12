Ticket prices announced for Pakistan vs Bangladesh Test series

LAHORE – The tickets for the two-match Test series between Pakistan and Bangladesh will go on sale online from 13 August at PCB.tcs.com.pk.
Also, to facilitate fans, the physical tickets will be available to purchase from different outlets from 16 August after 09.00am.
The series is a part of the ICC World Test Championship 2023-25, with the first Test commencing at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium (RCS) from 21-25 August. The second Test match will be played at the National Bank Stadium (NBS) in Karachi from 30 August to 3 September.
The tickets for both Test matches have been kept at an affordable rate. The minimum rate starts at PKR 50 (General enclosure/ Wasim Bari enclosure in Karachi) and goes up to PKR 250,000 (full hospitality box) at the NBS in Karachi.
Also, box offices outside match venues (RCS and NBS) will be operational two days prior to the Test match.
Additionally, a seasonal pass has been introduced to facilitate fans, allowing them a 15 per cent discount if they buy a five-day pass for the Test match. In case of an early conclusion of the five-day game, ticket of the remaining days will be refunded to the fans.
The tickets of the premium enclosures (Miran Baksh, Sohail Tanvir and Yasir Arafat) at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium will be available to the fans at PKR 200. VIP enclosures (Imran Khan and Javed Miandad) on weekdays will be available at PKR 500, while on weekends, it will be available for PKR 600.
At the RCS, the Gallery pass, which includes lunch and tea, will be available at PKR 2,800, while Platinum box, also including lunch and tea, will be available at PKR 12,500. The fans can get the full hospitality box for PKR 200,000 each.
In Karachi, first-class enclosures (Asif Iqbal, Majid Khan, Waqar Hasan and Zaheer Abbas) will be available at PKR 100. Fans will have to pay PKR 200 for premium enclosures (Imran Khan, Quaid and Wasim Akram), while VIP enclosures (Fazal Mahmood, Hanif Mohammad and Javed Miandad) will be available at PKR 400 on weekdays and PKR 500 on weekends.
Each hospitality box seat (including lunch and tea) in Karachi will be charged at PKR 12,500, while a platinum shared box at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium will be available at the same price.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham and Riyal on August 12, 2024 in open market.
On Monday, US dollar was being quoted at 279.1 for buying and 280.40 for selling. Euro’s buying rate moved up to 304.6 and selling rate was 306.81.
British Pound rate moved up to 355.65 for buying, and 357.65 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.65 and Saudi Riyal comes down to 73.85.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.1
|280.4
|Euro
|EUR
|304.6
|306.81
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|355.65
|357.65
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.65
|76.35
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.85
|74.55
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|185.75
|187.57
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.12
|744.62
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204.25
|207.7
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.3
|38.7
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.15
|40.55
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.65
|36
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|906.65
|911.8
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.75
|59.55
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.15
|171.15
|Norwegian Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.45
|729.82
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.29
|77
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|206.3
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.5
|26.75
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|319.35
|325.35
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.55
|7.7
