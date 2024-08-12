Search

Ticket prices announced for Pakistan vs Bangladesh Test series

05:04 PM | 12 Aug, 2024
Source: File Photo

LAHORE – The tickets for the two-match Test series between Pakistan and Bangladesh will go on sale online from 13 August at PCB.tcs.com.pk.  

Also, to facilitate fans, the physical tickets will be available to purchase from different outlets from 16 August after 09.00am.

The series is a part of the ICC World Test Championship 2023-25, with the first Test commencing at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium (RCS) from 21-25 August. The second Test match will be played at the National Bank Stadium (NBS) in Karachi from 30 August to 3 September.

The tickets for both Test matches have been kept at an affordable rate. The minimum rate starts at PKR 50 (General enclosure/ Wasim Bari enclosure in Karachi) and goes up to PKR 250,000 (full hospitality box) at the NBS in Karachi.

Also, box offices outside match venues (RCS and NBS) will be operational two days prior to the Test match.

Additionally, a seasonal pass has been introduced to facilitate fans, allowing them a 15 per cent discount if they buy a five-day pass for the Test match. In case of an early conclusion of the five-day game, ticket of the remaining days will be refunded to the fans.

The tickets of the premium enclosures (Miran Baksh, Sohail Tanvir and Yasir Arafat) at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium will be available to the fans at PKR 200. VIP enclosures (Imran Khan and Javed Miandad) on weekdays will be available at PKR 500, while on weekends, it will be available for PKR 600.

At the RCS, the Gallery pass, which includes lunch and tea, will be available at PKR 2,800, while Platinum box, also including lunch and tea, will be available at PKR 12,500. The fans can get the full hospitality box for PKR 200,000 each.

In Karachi, first-class enclosures (Asif Iqbal, Majid Khan, Waqar Hasan and Zaheer Abbas) will be available at PKR 100. Fans will have to pay PKR 200 for premium enclosures (Imran Khan, Quaid and Wasim Akram), while VIP enclosures (Fazal Mahmood, Hanif Mohammad and Javed Miandad) will be available at PKR 400 on weekdays and PKR 500 on weekends.

Each hospitality box seat (including lunch and tea) in Karachi will be charged at PKR 12,500, while a platinum shared box at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium will be available at the same price.

