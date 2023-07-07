Honda CD 70 latest price in July 2023 in Pakistan

LAHORE – The Honda CD 70, one of the most selling motorcycles, is a four stroke two-wheeler produced by Atlas Honda of Pakistan.

First launched in the year of 1984 in Pakistan to compete with then two-stroke motorcycles, since then the Honda 70 has undergone several facelifts. It dominates the market with strong resale value in Pakistan.

Currently, the engine of Honda CD 70 is a certified Euro II engine. Recently, the company launched the new model claiming that 101 changes were made both in design and engine.

Honda CD 70 Specifications

It has a four-speed Constant Mesh transmission and comes with Multiple Wet Clutch Plates that enhance its performance and durability.

The compression ratio of the CD 70 is 8.8:1 and it has a dry weight of 82 kg.

CD 70 Price in Pakistan

The company increased the motorbike prices for several times due to shortage of parts after the government imposed restrictions on import.

As of July 2023, the Honda CD 70 latest price in Pakistan stands at Rs154,900.