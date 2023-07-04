Suzuki Alto latest prices in July 2023 in Pakistan 

LAHORE – In developing countries like Pakistan, Suzuki’s one of the most selling model, Alto, enjoys a healthy share in the market due to its economic price and fuel efficiency.
The model was first rolled out in Pakistan in 1979 and has undergone several facelifts since then. The Japanese automaker launched the ninth-generation model in 2021 with boxier design, new engine options and modern features.
All new Alto 660 cc is equipped with R-Series engine, it’s a three-cylinder petrol engine. Whether you are driving through streets full of traffic or cruising up the highway, this highly fuel-efficient engine provides you with the power, reliability, fuel economy and control you need.
In Pakistan, Suzuki Alto is available in four variants: VX, VXR, VXR AGS, and VXL AGS. The colours available in the hatchback include solid white, graphite grey, cerulean blue, pearl black and silky silver.
Engine Capacity and Transmission
Alto VX: 658 cc engine, 5-speed manual transmission, 2 wheels drive.
Alto VXR: 658 cc engine, 5-speed manual transmission, 2WD drive.
Alto VXL: 658 cc engine, AGS (Auto Gear Shift) transmission, 2WD drive.
Mileage
The popular model covers around 16 to 18 kilometers in per litre in city while on highways it can cover 22km/l
Suzuki Alto Prices
Pak Suzuki Motor Company (PSMC) increased prices of all models, including Alto, over the last several months due to devaluation of Pakistani currency.
As of July 2023, the Suzuki Alto’s VX model is available at Rs2,251,000, while the Alto VXR’s latest price stands at Rs2,612,000.
Similarly, Alto VXR AGS is available at Rs2,799,000 and Alto AGS at Rs2,935,000.
KARACHI – In line with expectations, the Pakistani rupee gained momentum on the first working day of the week as the crisis-hit country secured the International Monetary Fund (IMF) lifeline during the Eid holidays.
During the intra-day trading, the local currency moved up by Rs11.5 against the greenback and was being quoted at around Rs274 in Interbank.
On Monday, rupee climbed by Rs5 against the greenback and was being quoted at Rs285 in the open market while the stock market showed a bullish trend in light of the staff-level agreement finally being signed with the International Monetary Fund.
Signs of recovery in economic indicators started to appear as the country clinched much-needed funds from multilateral lender.
More to follow…
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 204,600 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs175,410.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs174,470 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 203,490.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 204,600
|PKR 2,445
|Karachi
|PKR 204,600
|PKR 2,445
|Islamabad
|PKR 204,600
|PKR 2,445
|Peshawar
|PKR 204,600
|PKR 2,445
|Quetta
|PKR 204,600
|PKR 2,445
|Sialkot
|PKR 204,600
|PKR 2,445
|Attock
|PKR 204,600
|PKR 2,445
|Gujranwala
|PKR 204,600
|PKR 2,445
|Jehlum
|PKR 204,600
|PKR 2,445
|Multan
|PKR 204,600
|PKR 2,445
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 204,600
|PKR 2,445
|Gujrat
|PKR 204,600
|PKR 2,445
|Nawabshah
|PKR 204,600
|PKR 2,445
|Chakwal
|PKR 204,600
|PKR 2,445
|Hyderabad
|PKR 204,600
|PKR 2,445
|Nowshehra
|PKR 204,600
|PKR 2,445
|Sargodha
|PKR 204,600
|PKR 2,445
|Faisalabad
|PKR 204,600
|PKR 2,445
|Mirpur
|PKR 204,600
|PKR 2,445
