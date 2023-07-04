Suzuki Alto latest prices in July 2023 in Pakistan 

LAHORE – In developing countries like Pakistan, Suzuki’s one of the most selling model, Alto, enjoys a healthy share in the market due to its economic price and fuel efficiency.

The model was first rolled out in Pakistan in 1979 and has undergone several facelifts since then. The Japanese automaker launched the ninth-generation model in 2021 with boxier design, new engine options and modern features.

All new Alto 660 cc is equipped with R-Series engine, it’s a three-cylinder petrol engine. Whether you are driving through streets full of traffic or cruising up the highway, this highly fuel-efficient engine provides you with the power, reliability, fuel economy and control you need.

In Pakistan, Suzuki Alto is available in four variants: VX, VXR, VXR AGS, and VXL AGS. The colours available in the hatchback include solid white, graphite grey, cerulean blue, pearl black and silky silver.

Engine Capacity and Transmission

Alto VX: 658 cc engine, 5-speed manual transmission, 2 wheels drive.

Alto VXR: 658 cc engine, 5-speed manual transmission, 2WD drive.

Alto VXL: 658 cc engine, AGS (Auto Gear Shift) transmission, 2WD drive.

Mileage

The popular model covers around 16 to 18 kilometers in per litre in city while on highways it can cover 22km/l

Suzuki Alto Prices

Pak Suzuki Motor Company (PSMC) increased prices of all models, including Alto, over the last several months due to devaluation of Pakistani currency.

As of July 2023, the Suzuki Alto’s VX model is available at Rs2,251,000, while the Alto VXR’s latest price stands at Rs2,612,000.

Similarly, Alto VXR AGS is available at Rs2,799,000 and Alto AGS at Rs2,935,000.