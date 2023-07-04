Mehwish Hayat set to make a comeback on television

Actors Mehwish Hayat and Ramsha Khan lauded actor Wahaj Ali for being a well-deserved sweetheart after his big-screen debut in Teri Meri Kahaniyaan. Now, in an interview with BBC Asian Network, Hayat and Khan have spoken about their film, possible comebacks and worst audition experiences.

“What’s an Eid without a Mehwish Hayat film?” asked the host Haroon Rashid, referring to the many festive releases Hayat has been a part of. Laughing, the London Nahi Jaunga actor said her films are Eidi for her fans. “I genuinely feel like I’m giving a gift to my fans every time. Otherwise, Eidul Azha is all about meat and food but with my movie; it becomes more than just that,” she said.

Upon whether Hayat has experienced a certain magic with a stranger during transit, her face flushed, and she shared, “Whenever I meet someone, people usually know me as the actor Mehwish Hayat. But I met this guy a few years ago at Athens airport. He was originally from Lahore and did not know me. We talked a lot. He was very handsome so, I told him he should give modelling a shot. He listened to me and started film school in New York. We’re still friends,” she said.

When asked about how she and Wahaj created a sizzling chemistry on screen without any physical touch, Hayat credited Baig. “Thanks to Nadeem, he prepared us for the scenes way before we went into shooting. Also, it's written really beautifully. The script really flows. We’re in a very intimate, closeted, small space so, that also worked in our favour. Wahaj did really well as a co-star. The chemistry works when you’ve great dialogues and a great star to work with. It elevates you,” she added.

Khan also shed light on what pulled her into Marina Khan’s Pasoori – the second part in the anthology. “Given that it was Pakistan’s first anthology film, I was in. However, I was not expecting the twist – the real Pasoori. And then I’ve always wanted to work with Sheheryar Munawar. I was also in it because Vasay Chaudhry wrote it – it is so funny and emotional at the same time,” she said.

Since Khan’s character in the film gives an audition for a show, the host asked her about her worst audition experience ever. “It was my first ever audition for a commercial. I stood there for three hours, sweating profusely and forgetting lines. I had three lines but the camera fear didn’t let me do it. I didn’t get the gig,” she laughed.

Ramsha and Mehwish both had great things to say about the Tere Bin actor. When the host wrongfully stated that Wahaj became popular in a short time, Hayat immediately corrected him. “I would disagree with that. In a very short time? No. He’s been working for nearly a decade. That’s the power of dramas. If you nail a character, it's done beautifully, and if it connects with the audience, then it's a sure shot. You become the sweetheart of the nation,” the Na Maloom Afraad actor said.

“He’s someone to watch out for. He has this charisma but also the acting skills to use it properly. We are truly very happy to have him in our industry, and hopefully, more will follow,” she added.

Ramsha, who worked with Wahaj in the 2018 drama Mah e Tamaam, stated that he deserves all this love and more. “I've known him for 7 years now. I worked with him 6 years ago and can proudly say that he deserved all this and more. He's extremely hardworking and humble. He doesn't even think he's part of the race and winning it. It’s the eyes. He really knows how to play with his eyes,” she said.

Upon whether Hayat will make a comeback on TV soon, she surprisingly said yes. “Absolutely. I’ll be doing a drama by the end of this year. I've been reading scripts because dramas reach out to every household. It's usually the character that people fall in love with, and then eventually the actor. That’s beautiful.”