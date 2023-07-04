Here’s how to save your data before Apple permanently deletes My Photos Stream

Apple will permanently delete all photos from your iPhone next month as it has announced a latest transition under which My Photo Stream will be shut down next month.

Taking to its online support page, the tech giant said: “My Photo Stream is shutting down on July 26, 2023”. But thankfully, there is an easy way to save you data before you lose it.

“As part of this transition, new photo uploads to My Photo Stream from your devices will stop one month before, on June 26, 2023. Any photos uploaded to the service before that date will remain in iCloud for 30 days from the date of upload and will be available to any of your devices where My Photo Stream is currently enabled. By July 26, 2023, there will be no photos remaining in My Photo Stream, and the service will be shut down,” read the alert.

The photos in My Photo Stream are already stored on at least one of your devices, so as long as you have the device with your originals, you won’t lose any photos as part of this process. If a photo you want isn't already in your library on a particular iPhone, iPad, or Mac, make sure that you save it to your library on that device.

Save photos currently in My Photo Stream

If your photos currently in My Photo Stream aren’t already in your library, you can save them to your device.

On your iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch

Open Photos and tap Albums.

Tap My Photo Stream > Select.

Tap the photos that you want to save, then tap the Share button > Save Image.

On your Mac

Open the Photos app, then open the My Photo Stream album.

Select any photos you want to save that aren't currently in your photo library.

Drag them from the My Photo Stream album to your Library.

Apple has encouraged its users to shift to iCloud Photos to keep the photos and videos. If you already have iCloud Photos enabled on all of your devices, you don't need to do anything else — your photos already sync to iCloud.

To check, on your iPhone or iPad, go to Settings > your name > iCloud. On your Mac, choose Apple menu > System Settings, click your name, then click iCloud. Make sure that it says "On" next to Photos on each of your devices.