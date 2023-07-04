Here’s how to save your data before Apple permanently deletes My Photos Stream

Apple will permanently delete all photos from your iPhone next month as it has announced a latest transition under which My Photo Stream will be shut down next month.
Taking to its online support page, the tech giant said: “My Photo Stream is shutting down on July 26, 2023”. But thankfully, there is an easy way to save you data before you lose it.
“As part of this transition, new photo uploads to My Photo Stream from your devices will stop one month before, on June 26, 2023. Any photos uploaded to the service before that date will remain in iCloud for 30 days from the date of upload and will be available to any of your devices where My Photo Stream is currently enabled. By July 26, 2023, there will be no photos remaining in My Photo Stream, and the service will be shut down,” read the alert.
The photos in My Photo Stream are already stored on at least one of your devices, so as long as you have the device with your originals, you won’t lose any photos as part of this process. If a photo you want isn't already in your library on a particular iPhone, iPad, or Mac, make sure that you save it to your library on that device.
Save photos currently in My Photo Stream
If your photos currently in My Photo Stream aren’t already in your library, you can save them to your device.
On your iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch
Open Photos and tap Albums.
Tap My Photo Stream > Select.
Tap the photos that you want to save, then tap the Share button > Save Image.
On your Mac
Open the Photos app, then open the My Photo Stream album.
Select any photos you want to save that aren't currently in your photo library.
Drag them from the My Photo Stream album to your Library.
Apple has encouraged its users to shift to iCloud Photos to keep the photos and videos. If you already have iCloud Photos enabled on all of your devices, you don't need to do anything else — your photos already sync to iCloud.
To check, on your iPhone or iPad, go to Settings > your name > iCloud. On your Mac, choose Apple menu > System Settings, click your name, then click iCloud. Make sure that it says "On" next to Photos on each of your devices.
KARACHI – In line with expectations, the Pakistani rupee gained momentum on the first working day of the week as the crisis-hit country secured the International Monetary Fund (IMF) lifeline during the Eid holidays.
During the intra-day trading, the local currency moved up by Rs11.5 against the greenback and was being quoted at around Rs274 in Interbank.
On Monday, rupee climbed by Rs5 against the greenback and was being quoted at Rs285 in the open market while the stock market showed a bullish trend in light of the staff-level agreement finally being signed with the International Monetary Fund.
Signs of recovery in economic indicators started to appear as the country clinched much-needed funds from multilateral lender.
More to follow…
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 204,600 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs175,410.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs174,470 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 203,490.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 204,600
|PKR 2,445
|Karachi
|PKR 204,600
|PKR 2,445
|Islamabad
|PKR 204,600
|PKR 2,445
|Peshawar
|PKR 204,600
|PKR 2,445
|Quetta
|PKR 204,600
|PKR 2,445
|Sialkot
|PKR 204,600
|PKR 2,445
|Attock
|PKR 204,600
|PKR 2,445
|Gujranwala
|PKR 204,600
|PKR 2,445
|Jehlum
|PKR 204,600
|PKR 2,445
|Multan
|PKR 204,600
|PKR 2,445
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 204,600
|PKR 2,445
|Gujrat
|PKR 204,600
|PKR 2,445
|Nawabshah
|PKR 204,600
|PKR 2,445
|Chakwal
|PKR 204,600
|PKR 2,445
|Hyderabad
|PKR 204,600
|PKR 2,445
|Nowshehra
|PKR 204,600
|PKR 2,445
|Sargodha
|PKR 204,600
|PKR 2,445
|Faisalabad
|PKR 204,600
|PKR 2,445
|Mirpur
|PKR 204,600
|PKR 2,445
