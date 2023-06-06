Apple introduces new OS for iPhones – here's the models that are not getting the update

Apple has introduced the new operating system iOS 17 for iPhones which was announced at the Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC).

This new operating system will be available to various iPhone models in September.

Which iPhone models will be capable of running iOS 17?

iPhone 8 and iPhone X will not support iOS 17. This confirms earlier assumption that iOS 17 will be compatible with the iPhone XS and subsequent models.

The iPhone X, iPhone 8 and 8 Plus, and all three were released in the same year. However, they can all run iOS 16, so they should continue to receive support from Apple for a few more years but it is not compatible with iPhone 7, iPhone SE (2016), and previous models.

Which iPhone models will be capable of running iOS 17?

iPhone 8 and iPhone X will not support iOS 17. This confirms earlier assumption that iOS 17 will be compatible with the iPhone XS and subsequent models.

The iPhone X, iPhone 8 and 8 Plus, and all three were released in the same year. However, they can all run iOS 16, so they should continue to receive support from Apple for a few more years but it is not compatible with iPhone 7, iPhone SE (2016), and previous models.

iOS 17: New features

The revamped Lock Screen, the ability to delete iMessages, and the iCloud Shared Photo Library were just a few of the numerous new features in iOS 16, but what can we expect from iOS 17? Are the rumours true that there will be "fewer major changes" than usual? What Apple has said thus far is as follows:

Journal: A new approach to recall treasured experiences has been introduced with this brand-new software, which builds on Memories in Photos.

StandBy: At night, place the phone on a stand to view the time with a clock and several clock designs.

Contact Posters: Your poster may be personalised with an image, a typeface, and a colour.

Live Voicemail: You may watch a live transcript of a message if someone calls and leaves one.