Pakistan set to get first ever space museum in 8 months
Share
ISLAMABAD – The Scientific Committee of the National Astronomical Observation Commission in a meeting on Friday decided to set up Pakistan's first ever space museum in Islamabad.
Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Hussain Chaudhary chaired the meeting, which was attended by the members of the committee.
The committee decided to set up Pakistan's first space museum in Islamabad.
The Federal minister announced that the first ever space museum will be established within eight months.
The meeting also decided to set up five astronomical observatories in Pakistan. It was unanimously decided that astronomical observatories would be set up in Islamabad and Gwadar at the initial phase.
In his tweet, Fawad Chaudhary said that provincial governments have also been asked to established space museums in provincial capitals.
"From looking at the moon to beyond the stars, you will be able to explore the universe in future", he said.
- Pakistan's Irfan Mehsud bags 32nd Guinness world record10:10 PM | 4 Jul, 2020
- Three more Pakistani players eligible to travel to UK after COVID-19 ...09:36 PM | 4 Jul, 2020
- US aircraft carriers conduct drills in South China Sea08:59 PM | 4 Jul, 2020
- OPPO launches the stellar more fun, more experience OPPO A11K – A ...08:46 PM | 4 Jul, 2020
- Sri Lanka minister offers ICC evidence 2011 World Cup was fixed08:17 PM | 4 Jul, 2020
- I appeal the President to help the needy artists of Pakistan: Ali ...02:22 PM | 4 Jul, 2020
- I will go to court to lift the ban on PUBG: Wakar Zaqa06:31 PM | 3 Jul, 2020
- Samina Peerzada pays her respects to the late Saroj Khan03:22 PM | 3 Jul, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020