Apple iPhone 15 Ultra mockup reveals remarkable design changes

Web Desk 11:10 PM | 7 May, 2023
Apple iPhone 15 Ultra mockup reveals remarkable design changes
Source: Screen Grabs

A supposed 3D model of Apple's impending iPhone 15 Ultra has appeared online, giving users a look at what may be the most significant design advancement in the smartphone's history.

The bezel on the device in the Unbox Therapy-produced video is extraordinarily small, measuring just 1.55mm as opposed to its predecessor's 2.17mm frame.

The model's provenance is unknown, but the similarity to earlier precise forecasts strengthens the case for its accuracy.

Lewis Hilsenteger, the host, makes it clear that the design being displayed is based on rumours and leaks. The image also depicts a camera array that is identical to the iPhone 14 Pro Max and a somewhat narrower width.

However, the extra thickness raises the possibility of camera or battery improvements.

Exciting adjustments to the controls are also noticeable, with the quiet switch being changed into a button and the volume buttons being replaced by a lengthy rocker.

The iPhone 15 Ultra is likely to be released in September this year.

https://mobiles.dailypakistan.com.pk/product/apple-iphone-15/

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

