Apple iPhone 15 Ultra mockup reveals remarkable design changes

A supposed 3D model of Apple's impending iPhone 15 Ultra has appeared online, giving users a look at what may be the most significant design advancement in the smartphone's history.
The bezel on the device in the Unbox Therapy-produced video is extraordinarily small, measuring just 1.55mm as opposed to its predecessor's 2.17mm frame.
The model's provenance is unknown, but the similarity to earlier precise forecasts strengthens the case for its accuracy.
Lewis Hilsenteger, the host, makes it clear that the design being displayed is based on rumours and leaks. The image also depicts a camera array that is identical to the iPhone 14 Pro Max and a somewhat narrower width.
However, the extra thickness raises the possibility of camera or battery improvements.
Exciting adjustments to the controls are also noticeable, with the quiet switch being changed into a button and the volume buttons being replaced by a lengthy rocker.
The iPhone 15 Ultra is likely to be released in September this year.
https://mobiles.dailypakistan.com.pk/product/apple-iphone-15/
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on May 07, 2023 (Sunday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|285.4
|287.65
|Euro
|EUR
|314
|316.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|358
|361
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.4
|78.2
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.5
|76.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|189
|191
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|754.8
|762.8
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|211
|214
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.06
|41.44
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.93
|42.33
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.15
|36.51
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.47
|3.58
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2
|2.05
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|926.72
|935.72
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|63.60
|64.22
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.01
|177.01
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.41
|26.70
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|737.24
|745.24
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.95
|78.65
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|213
|215
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.47
|27.78
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|320.25
|322.74
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.4
|8.55
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 225,000 on Sunday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs193,080.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,760
|Karachi
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,760
|Islamabad
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,760
|Peshawar
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,760
|Quetta
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,760
|Sialkot
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,760
|Attock
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,760
|Gujranwala
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,760
|Jehlum
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,760
|Multan
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,760
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,760
|Gujrat
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,760
|Nawabshah
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,760
|Chakwal
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,760
|Hyderabad
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,760
|Nowshehra
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,760
|Sargodha
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,760
|Faisalabad
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,760
|Mirpur
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,760
