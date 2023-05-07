Search

Lifestyle

Actress Azekah Daniel joins PTI

Web Desk 11:32 PM | 7 May, 2023
Actress Azekah Daniel joins PTI
Source: Twitter

Actress Azekah Daniel on Sunday joined the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Azekah announced on Twitter that she has joined the party, citing her love for the country as the reason behind her decision. PTI’s Sindh President Ali Haider Zaidi welcomed Azekah to the party by wrapping a PTI flag around her neck.

In her social media posts, Azekah expressed her admiration for PTI’s chairman, Imran Khan, and stated that the country needs to progress and get out of its current state. Ali Haider Zaidi was pleasantly surprised by Azekah’s understanding of the party’s vision and welcomed her decision to join.

Azekah’s decision to join PTI does not come as a surprise as she has been a strong supporter of the party in the past. She recently attended an Iftar dinner at the invitation of PTI MNA Muhammad Aslam Khan and had interactions with other party lawmakers.

Azekah is a prominent figure in the entertainment industry in Pakistan and has played leading roles in popular dramas such as Noor Jehan and Tera Gham Aur Hum. Her decision to join PTI is significant as it highlights the party’s growing appeal among influential figures in the entertainment industry. With her large following and popularity, Azekah’s support could prove to be an asset for PTI in the upcoming fiercely contested elections.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Lifestyle

Which actress did Salman Khan almost marry?

09:39 PM | 30 Apr, 2023

French actress Eva Green wins $1 million in lawsuit against production house

02:26 PM | 29 Apr, 2023

Has Pakistani actress Saeeda Imtiaz passed away under mysterious circumstances?

01:18 PM | 18 Apr, 2023

Tricked and clicked: Maryam Nawaz falls prey to PTI woman's selfie tactic

11:22 PM | 9 Apr, 2023

Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon receives prestigious Padma Shri award

10:49 PM | 9 Apr, 2023

Pakistan joins ‘Happiness Project’ in partnership with Wall’s Ice Cream and Project Everyone

08:26 PM | 27 Mar, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Arab League welcomes Syria back into fold after 11 years of suspension

11:56 PM | 7 May, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 7th May 2023

09:04 AM | 7 May, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on May 7, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on May 07, 2023 (Sunday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 285.4 287.65
Euro EUR 314 316.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 358 361
U.A.E Dirham AED 77.4 78.2
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.5 76.2
Australian Dollar AUD 189 191
Bahrain Dinar BHD 754.8 762.8
Canadian Dollar CAD 211 214
China Yuan CNY 41.06 41.44
Danish Krone DKK 41.93 42.33
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.15 36.51
Indian Rupee INR 3.47 3.58
Japanese Yen JPY 2 2.05
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 926.72 935.72
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 63.60 64.22
New Zealand Dollar NZD 175.01 177.01
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.41 26.70
Omani Riyal OMR 737.24 745.24
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 77.95 78.65
Singapore Dollar SGD 213 215
Swedish Korona SEK 27.47 27.78
Swiss Franc CHF 320.25 322.74
Thai Bhat THB 8.4 8.55

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – May 7, 2023

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 225,000 on Sunday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs193,080.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 225,000 PKR 2,760
Karachi PKR 225,000 PKR 2,760
Islamabad PKR 225,000 PKR 2,760
Peshawar PKR 225,000 PKR 2,760
Quetta PKR 225,000 PKR 2,760
Sialkot PKR 225,000 PKR 2,760
Attock PKR 225,000 PKR 2,760
Gujranwala PKR 225,000 PKR 2,760
Jehlum PKR 225,000 PKR 2,760
Multan PKR 225,000 PKR 2,760
Bahawalpur PKR 225,000 PKR 2,760
Gujrat PKR 225,000 PKR 2,760
Nawabshah PKR 225,000 PKR 2,760
Chakwal PKR 225,000 PKR 2,760
Hyderabad PKR 225,000 PKR 2,760
Nowshehra PKR 225,000 PKR 2,760
Sargodha PKR 225,000 PKR 2,760
Faisalabad PKR 225,000 PKR 2,760
Mirpur PKR 225,000 PKR 2,760

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Saim Ayub

Profile: Donald Trump

Profile: Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial

Enaam Ahmed: the most successful Asian racing driver ever in the history of Formula motorsport

Justice Musarrat Hilali: Peshawar High Court gets its first-ever female chief Justice

Profile: Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki

Profile: Muhammad Qavi Khan

Who is Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, new ‘singing sensation’ in Pakistan?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: