Actress Azekah Daniel joins PTI

Actress Azekah Daniel on Sunday joined the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Azekah announced on Twitter that she has joined the party, citing her love for the country as the reason behind her decision. PTI’s Sindh President Ali Haider Zaidi welcomed Azekah to the party by wrapping a PTI flag around her neck.

In her social media posts, Azekah expressed her admiration for PTI’s chairman, Imran Khan, and stated that the country needs to progress and get out of its current state. Ali Haider Zaidi was pleasantly surprised by Azekah’s understanding of the party’s vision and welcomed her decision to join.

Finally! I decided to jump in for the sake of my country. Joined @PTIofficial with Sindh President @AliHZaidiPTI We must get our country out of this mess & back on track of progress as it was under PM @ImranKhanPTI #ImranKhanZindabad#PakistanZindabad pic.twitter.com/uyALXcvq8X — Azekah Daniel (@azekahdaniel1) May 7, 2023

Azekah’s decision to join PTI does not come as a surprise as she has been a strong supporter of the party in the past. She recently attended an Iftar dinner at the invitation of PTI MNA Muhammad Aslam Khan and had interactions with other party lawmakers.

Azekah is a prominent figure in the entertainment industry in Pakistan and has played leading roles in popular dramas such as Noor Jehan and Tera Gham Aur Hum. Her decision to join PTI is significant as it highlights the party’s growing appeal among influential figures in the entertainment industry. With her large following and popularity, Azekah’s support could prove to be an asset for PTI in the upcoming fiercely contested elections.