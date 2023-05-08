Today's gold rates in Pakistan – May 8, 2023

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 225,000 on Monday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs192,900.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below gold rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Rate In Pakistan 8 May 2023

City Gold Silver Lahore PKR 225,000 PKR 2,740 Karachi PKR 225,000 PKR 2,740 Islamabad PKR 225,000 PKR 2,740 Peshawar PKR 225,000 PKR 2,740 Quetta PKR 225,000 PKR 2,740 Sialkot PKR 225,000 PKR 2,740 Attock PKR 225,000 PKR 2,740 Gujranwala PKR 225,000 PKR 2,740 Jehlum PKR 225,000 PKR 2,740 Multan PKR 225,000 PKR 2,740 Bahawalpur PKR 225,000 PKR 2,740 Gujrat PKR 225,000 PKR 2,740 Nawabshah PKR 225,000 PKR 2,740 Chakwal PKR 225,000 PKR 2,740 Hyderabad PKR 225,000 PKR 2,740 Nowshehra PKR 225,000 PKR 2,740 Sargodha PKR 225,000 PKR 2,740 Faisalabad PKR 225,000 PKR 2,740 Mirpur PKR 225,000 PKR 2,740

Daily Pakistan offers updated gold rates in Pakistan on a daily basis.