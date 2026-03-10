Bahrain busts Indian Telecom Engineer in Mossad Spying Case

DOHA – Authorities in Bahrain detained Indian telecom engineer, Nitin Mohan, over allegations of spying for Israel’s intelligence agency Mossad.

Officials claim Mohan shared sensitive geographical data, pictures, and surveillance videos of strategic sites, information that could aid foreign intelligence analysis and targeting. The Interior Ministry has confirmed the arrest, but key details of the investigation remain undisclosed.

Officials said the information included site locations, pictures and operationally critical details that could potentially assist analysts in mapping targets and planning operations. The material passed on may have included visual documentation of important facilities and strategic sites, raising serious concerns about the potential misuse of such data for intelligence analysis and target identification.

Bahrain’s Ministry of Interior officially confirmed the arrest but has so far withheld further technical and investigative details, leaving many questions unanswered about the scope of the alleged operation, how long it may have been going on, and whether others could be involved.

The case has already sparked intense speculation and security concerns across the region, as investigators work to uncover the full extent of the alleged intelligence-sharing activities.