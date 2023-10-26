Qatar sentences 8 ex-Indian Navy officers spying for Israel to death

DOHA – A court in Qatar has awarded death sentence to eight former Indian Navy personnel over allegations of espionage.

The convicts include decorated officers Commander (retired) Purnendu Tiwari who have commanded major Indian warships, reports said.

All the eight men, who had been accused of spying for Israel, were hired by Al Dahra Global Technologies and Consultancy Services, a private company that provided training and related services to Qatar’s armed forces and security agencies.

They have been detained by Qatari authorities for more than a year during which their several bail pleas were turned down.

India’s Ministry of External Affairs has confirmed the conviction of the former navy official.

"We have initial information that the Court of First Instance of Qatar has today passed a judgment in the case involving 8 Indian employees of Al Dahra company. We are deeply shocked by the verdict of death penalty and are awaiting the detailed judgment," the ministry said in a statement.

“We will continue to extend all consular and legal assistance. We will also take up the verdict with Qatari authorities,” the ministry said.

It did not provide details about the charges at this juncture due to the confidential nature of the case.