TV, Internet access restricted in Bangladesh as students set state broadcaster ablaze

At least 32 dead as student protests over quota system in government jobs
BEIJING – Bangladesh is witnessing deadly clashes and now internet and mobile services were disrupted after days of intense protests over government job allocations.
Reports in international media said 32 people have died this week amid widespread unrest. The recent unrest in the country worsened after Sheikh Hasina's re-election as PM for a fourth consecutive term.
After days of clashes, the Bangladesh government imposed an internet blackout after Thursday's violence, during which students sought to enforce a nationwide complete shutdown.
The country's Dhaka is experiencing a near-total internet blackout, with phone lines also down. Thousands of protesters attacked state broadcaster BTV, vandalising the premises, smashing windows and lights, and setting parts of the building on fire.
Several workers were trapped in Bangladesh and appealed for fire service’s assistance. As the situation remained dire, PM Sheikh Hasina made a televised appeal for calm after days of violent protests.
Students are protesting against a system that allocates a third of public sector jobs to the relatives of war veterans from the 1971 independence war, arguing it is discriminatory and advocating for merit-based recruitment.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 19, 2024 (Friday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 278.9 for buying and 280.8 for selling. Euro's buying rate remains stable at 301.25 and selling rate is 303.15.
British Pound rate is 354.75 for buying, and 358.25 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 76.4 and Saudi Riyal lowered to 73.65.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.9
|280.8
|Euro
|EUR
|301.25
|303.15
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|354.75
|358.25
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.4
|77.15
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.65
|74.37
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.55
|186.35
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741.15
|749.15
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203.75
|205.75
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.35
|38.75
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.05
|40.45
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.7
|36.05
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.25
|917.35
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.95
|59.75
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.24
|171.24
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|204
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.4
|26.7
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.05
|311.55
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.5
|7.65
