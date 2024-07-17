Five killed, hundreds injured as Bangladesh gripped by anti-quota protests

DHAKA – Five people have been killed and several are wounded in Bangladesh amid student protests against government jobs quota that led to mass violence.
Violence erupted in capital of Bangladesh during weeks of anti-quota protests in Bangladesh, with hundreds injured in clashes targeting students opposing the government's job quota system amidst rising unemployment.
The protests started in early July after a court decision to reinstate a quota reserved for children of 1971 liberation war fighters, sparking widespread opposition.
Students from various varieties across Bangladesh are leading protests, demanding reforms to the quota system which reserves over half of government jobs. They advocate for a merit-based system, organized through social media rather than political backing, under the banner of the Students Against Discrimination movement.
Despite government deployment of riot police and paramilitary forces, clashes intensified, with accusations that ruling party affiliates instigated violence against protesters.
The government's response included allegations of anti-national sentiment among protesters. As tensions remain, casualties and fatalities, reported and clashes between protesters and the ruling party's student wing, Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL), have exacerbated the situation.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 17, 2024 (Wednesday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 279.05 for buying and 280.75 for selling. Euro's buying rate moves up to 301.25 and selling rate is 303.15.
British Pound rate is 355.15 for buying, and 358.65 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 76.5 and Saudi Riyal lowered to 73.65.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.05
|280.75
|Euro
|EUR
|301.25
|303.15
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|355.15
|358.65
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.5
|77.25
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.65
|74.37
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.55
|186.35
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741
|749
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203.75
|205.75
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.35
|38.75
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.05
|40.45
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.7
|36.05
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.25
|917.35
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.95
|59.75
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.24
|171.24
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|204
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.5
|26.8
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.15
|311.65
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.5
|7.65
