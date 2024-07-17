LESCO facilitates solar users with temporary Green Meters amid AMI transition

Lahore Electric Supply Company LESCO shared a major update regarding green meters, allowing temporary installation of bi-directional green meters for the next three months.

Under the latest directions, consumers can get solar meters till October 15. Interested parties can be able to apply and get No Objection Certificates (NOCs) to use these meters in their solar installations.

This decision follows LESCO's earlier transition away from green meters to Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI), which reportedly led to significant cost increases, raising concerns among consumers and industry stakeholders.

The availability of Advanced Metering Infrastructure AMI meters has also posed challenges for solar energy users. LESCO's temporary reintroduction of green meters is said to be an accessible option for solar system owners.

LESCO clarified recent reports about green meter bans, emphasising that NOCs for AMI meters are being issued to combat over-billing and power theft. They also provided notice in advance regarding power outages due to repair work on the I-Con Valley feeder, which was communicated through newspapers.

