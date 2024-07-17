LESCO facilitates solar users with temporary Green Meters amid AMI transition

Lahore Electric Supply Company LESCO shared a major update regarding green meters, allowing temporary installation of bi-directional green meters for the next three months.
Under the latest directions, consumers can get solar meters till October 15. Interested parties can be able to apply and get No Objection Certificates (NOCs) to use these meters in their solar installations.
This decision follows LESCO's earlier transition away from green meters to Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI), which reportedly led to significant cost increases, raising concerns among consumers and industry stakeholders.
The availability of Advanced Metering Infrastructure AMI meters has also posed challenges for solar energy users. LESCO's temporary reintroduction of green meters is said to be an accessible option for solar system owners.
LESCO clarified recent reports about green meter bans, emphasising that NOCs for AMI meters are being issued to combat over-billing and power theft. They also provided notice in advance regarding power outages due to repair work on the I-Con Valley feeder, which was communicated through newspapers.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 17, 2024 (Wednesday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 279.05 for buying and 280.75 for selling. Euro's buying rate moves up to 301.25 and selling rate is 303.15.
British Pound rate is 355.15 for buying, and 358.65 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 76.5 and Saudi Riyal lowered to 73.65.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.05
|280.75
|Euro
|EUR
|301.25
|303.15
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|355.15
|358.65
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.5
|77.25
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.65
|74.37
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.55
|186.35
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741
|749
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203.75
|205.75
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.35
|38.75
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.05
|40.45
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.7
|36.05
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.25
|917.35
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.95
|59.75
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.24
|171.24
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|204
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.5
|26.8
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.15
|311.65
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.5
|7.65
