Sri Lanka’s former U-19 skipper shot dead in front of his family

COLOMBO – Sri Lanka’s former under-19 cricket team captain, Dhammika Niroshana, was shot dead in front of his family at his home on Tuesday night, international media reported.
The incident took place at the former cricketer's Kanda Mawatha residence in Ambalangoda. The cricketer’s wife and two children were present at home when he was shot dead by unknown suspects.
A police team reached the spot as soon as they received the information. The body has been shifted to hospital for the autopsy.
During age-group cricket, he said to have led the likes of Farvez Maharoof, Angelo Mathews, Upul Tharanga, etc. He quit the cricket at the age of 20.
Niroshana played a total of 12 first-class games and 8 List A matches for the Galle Cricket Club between 2001 and 2004.
He scored more than 300 runs and took 19 wickets during his active cricket career.
Niroshana made his debut for the Sri Lanka's U19 side in 2000.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 17, 2024 (Wednesday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 279.05 for buying and 280.75 for selling. Euro's buying rate moves up to 301.25 and selling rate is 303.15.
British Pound rate is 355.15 for buying, and 358.65 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 76.5 and Saudi Riyal lowered to 73.65.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.05
|280.75
|Euro
|EUR
|301.25
|303.15
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|355.15
|358.65
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.5
|77.25
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.65
|74.37
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.55
|186.35
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741
|749
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203.75
|205.75
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.35
|38.75
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.05
|40.45
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.7
|36.05
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.25
|917.35
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.95
|59.75
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.24
|171.24
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|204
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.5
|26.8
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.15
|311.65
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.5
|7.65
You can copy and paste this code into an HTML file to view the table in a web browser.
4o
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.