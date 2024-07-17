Sri Lanka’s former U-19 skipper shot dead in front of his family

COLOMBO – Sri Lanka’s former under-19 cricket team captain, Dhammika Niroshana, was shot dead in front of his family at his home on Tuesday night, international media reported.

The incident took place at the former cricketer's Kanda Mawatha residence in Ambalangoda. The cricketer’s wife and two children were present at home when he was shot dead by unknown suspects.

A police team reached the spot as soon as they received the information. The body has been shifted to hospital for the autopsy.

During age-group cricket, he said to have led the likes of Farvez Maharoof, Angelo Mathews, Upul Tharanga, etc. He quit the cricket at the age of 20.

Niroshana played a total of 12 first-class games and 8 List A matches for the Galle Cricket Club between 2001 and 2004.

He scored more than 300 runs and took 19 wickets during his active cricket career.

Niroshana made his debut for the Sri Lanka's U19 side in 2000.