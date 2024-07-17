Shabana Mahmood creates history by becoming UK’s first Muslim woman Lord Chancellor

Pakistani-origin Shabana Mahmood has created history by becoming the first UK’s first Muslim Lord Chancellor as she took oath for the post on Tuesday.

Shabana was appointed Lord Chancellor and Secretary of State for Justice on July 5, 2024 after she elected as the MP for Birmingham Ladywood in recent elections.

The 43-year-old Labour Party member made the announcement on social media platform stating: “Today I was honoured to be sworn in as Lord Chancellor, promising to defend our independent judiciary from interference and undue pressure.

“I will be a champion of the Rule of Law. 900 years into this ancient role, it is more vital than ever before.”

Mahmood took oath on the Holy Quran. She took oath in presence of Lady Chief Justice Sue Carr, the President of the Supreme Court Robert Reed, and the Chancellor of the High Court Julian Flaux.

Speaking on the occasion, she said she was also “the first Lord Chancellor to speak Urdu.” She highlighted that the new Labour government would continue “defending the international rule of law and upholding human rights” in line with the European Convention on Human Rights.

Shabana Mahmood was elected as the Member of Parliament for Birmingham Ladywood in 2010. She was born and brought up in the heart of our city, attending a local school as a child and living within the constituency.

In July 2024, Shabana was appointed Lord Chancellor and Secretary of State for Justice.

Shabana is a campaigning Member of Parliament and is proud to work alongside constituents to ensure Birmingham Ladywood is a great place to live and work.