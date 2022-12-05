Top British envoy Christian Turner to leave Pakistan next month
ISLAMABAD – British High Commissioner to Pakistan Christian Turner will leave the country in January 2023 as he has been assigned new task by the UK government.
Turner made the announcement about his departure on Twitter, stating: "It has been announced today that I will leave Pakistan in January to take up position as DG Geopolitical, the ‘Political Director’ in @FCDOGovUK [the United Kingdom’s Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO)]”.
"Pakistan, I will miss you," he said as he has been serving as ambassador to Pakistan for three years.
"Over his three years as High Commissioner, Turner oversaw the UK’s Covid-19 repatriation efforts, welcomed a UK Foreign Secretary visit, lobbied for and secured direct flights from the UK to Pakistan, initiated a drive to double UK-Pakistan trade by 2025," read an official statement.
It has been announced today that I will leave Pakistan in January to take up position as DG Geopolitical, the “Political Director” in @FCDOGovUK— Christian Turner (@CTurnerFCDO) December 5, 2022
Pakistan, I will miss you. https://t.co/qHi36i17W8
The UK government is yet to name its new high commissioner. However, Andrew Dalgleish, the deputy high commissioner, will assume the office of the chargé d’affaires until the Turner’s successor is announced.
