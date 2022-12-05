PM Shehbaz, AJK premier Sardar Tanvir have a brief argument at Mangla Dam new units opening ceremony
MUZAFFARABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Tanvir Ilyas had a brief argument at the inaugural ceremony of Mangla Dam unit 5 and 6.
A viral clip shows Prime Minister Sharif getting irked by the point raised by Mr. Ilyas, leader of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, during his speech.
Shehbaz can be heard telling PM Tanvir to sit down, assuring him he will talk to him later. However, the latter continued interrupting PM Sharif. The audio of Tanveer Ilyas however was inaudible but he was expressing his concerns about the regional development.
امپورٹڈ وزیراعظم شہباز شریف کے دورہ منگلا ڈیم پر تقریر کے دوران وزیراعظم آزادکشمیر سردار تنویر الیاس خان کا احتجاج— Shafak Zahra (@SyedashafakPTI) December 5, 2022
وزیراعظم پاکستان کی جانب سے جب آزاد کشمیر کے لیے کسی منصوبہ کا اعلان نہیں کیا گیا تو وزیراعظم آزادکشمیر سردار تنویر الیاس خان اپنی نشست سے احتجاجاً کھڑے ہو گئے
1/2 pic.twitter.com/cRXQuwrSLU
Later in his address, PM Shehbaz slammed the Imran Khan-led ousted government, stressing action over mere rhetoric.
Addressing opposition without going into specifics, the PM said it's time to prove your performance to the nation through your actions. He said gone are the days when popularity was earned through mere slogans.
