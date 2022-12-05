Rare leopard rescued from KPK succumbs to injuries
Rare leopard rescued from KPK succumbs to injuries
MANSEHRA – A rare leopard that was rescued for treatment after being found in an injured condition died on Monday.

The big cat reportedly died from his wounds after falling from a cliff in the northwestern region. Locals with the wildlife department’s help rescued the endangered animal in an injured state near Malakandi and shifted it to the Dhodial Pheasantry.

Wildlife Management Board official Rina Satti shared an update in a social media post, confirming the death of a male leopard who faced traumatic head damage while pursuing Gorals on cliffs.

The number of these endangered big cats has increased in recent times in light of ongoing conservation efforts.

Locals also spotted the four-legged carnivores in other parts of the country. Last month, residents of Saidpur village spotted multiple leopards and informed the wildlife and law enforcers who cleared the area.

Fear grips Islamabad’s Saidpur villagers as ... 11:18 AM | 19 Nov, 2022

ISLAMABAD – The spotting of at least four common Asian leopards at Saidpur village created fear among local ...

