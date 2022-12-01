British High Commissioner to Pakistan takes rickshaw to Pindi stadium for PAKvENG Test (VIDEO)
Share
ISLAMABAD – As the historic first Test between Pakistan and England continued in Rawalpindi despite virus scare, British High Commissioner to Pak Christian Turner, reached Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in a colorful tuktuk to watch the much-anticipated game.
British diplomat Christian Turner enjoyed colorful and vivacious rickshaw as he enjoyed the desi cultural experience in Pakistani style while enjoying the game being played between two sides after an extended gap of 17 years.
Turner, 50, shared a clip while donning a Pakistan-England jersey to support both teams. He surprised everyone by speaking Urdu and Pothohari languages.
Raja G, Pindi Julsanh tae match taksanah! @ECB_cricket @TheRealPCB #EkSaath4Cricket #EkSaath75 #EngvsPak pic.twitter.com/3freITsSnh— Christian Turner (@CTurnerFCDO) December 1, 2022
Sharing his thoughts in Urdu, he said Pakistan and England have reached new heights in the cricket world. Recalling England's triumph in previous encounters of the T20 World cup, he said it’s time to watch the action in a long format.
Speaking with the rickshaw driver he “Raja Ji, let’s go to Pindi stadium to watch the match,” before hopping into the three-wheeler.
The clip amassed thousands of likes in a few hours and is being shared on other social sites.
PAKvENG, 1st Test: Virus-hit England hammer ... 09:51 AM | 1 Dec, 2022
RAWALPINDI – Virus-hit England started furiously in the first Test against Men in Green in Rawalpindi after ...
- Profile: General Qamar Javed Bajwa06:14 PM | 27 Nov, 2022
- Profile: Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed05:27 PM | 22 Nov, 2022
- Profile: Lieutenant General Azhar Abbas08:26 PM | 22 Nov, 2022
- Profile: Who is Farhat Shahzadi aka Farah Gogi?02:22 PM | 22 Nov, 2022
- OGRA jacks up LPG price by nearly Rs12 per kg amid natural gas ...02:44 PM | 1 Dec, 2022
- British High Commissioner to Pakistan takes rickshaw to Pindi stadium ...02:10 PM | 1 Dec, 2022
- Pakistan agrees to release blocked payments to avoid suspension of ...01:05 PM | 1 Dec, 2022
- Three new Islamabad High Court judges take oath12:24 PM | 1 Dec, 2022
- Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori blessed with son11:24 AM | 1 Dec, 2022
- Hania Aamir gears up for Hum Awards 202210:52 PM | 30 Nov, 2022
- Aima Baig reveals her K-pop star look in new photos09:22 PM | 30 Nov, 2022
- Kriti Sanon quashes dating rumours with Prabhas06:21 PM | 30 Nov, 2022
- Timeline of Pakistan Army Generals during country’s 75 year-long ...10:28 AM | 29 Nov, 2022
- Only two Pakistani universities make it to Asia’s top 10003:15 PM | 10 Nov, 2022
- Pakistanis named among 'The World's Most Influential 500 Muslims'10:16 PM | 2 Nov, 2022
- Shehbaz Sharif, Imran Khan, Gen Bajwa named among world’s 500 most ...10:36 PM | 1 Nov, 2022