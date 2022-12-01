OGRA jacks up LPG price by nearly Rs12 per kg amid natural gas shortage

ISLAMABAD – Food and fuel costs have also been continuously soaring in recent times and now the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has jacked up the prices of Liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) for the month of December.

In a notification, the oil and gas regulator notified the surge of Rs11.8 per kg. The revised price of LPG LPG has been set at Rs215.95, while the price of the domestic cylinder has gone up by Rs139 and the commercial cylinder by Rs535.

The domestic cylinder will now cost Rs2,548 and the commercial cylinder will be available at Rs9804.

LPG price was revised amid a growing shortfall of natural gas, and now petroleum gas is a preferred fuel amid the winter season.

A slight increase in the price of essential commodities such as cooking gas cylinders at a time of high inflation will force masses to cut back on other priorities or they were forced to pay higher prices for other necessities.

On Wednesday, the incumbent government remained prices of petrol and diesel unchanged for the next 15 days, despite a global drop in crude oil rates.