Yasir Hussain gifts himself a ‘toy’ on birthday
Share
Lollywood's versatile actor Yasir Hussain has bought a new Toyota Revo as a gift for himself on his 38th birthday.
Taking to Instagram, the Badshah Begum actor posted a picture of himself as he hugs his new car with a bouquet in hand.
“Happy birthday to me. Here’s my new toy and my gift to myself,” read the caption. “I'm a typical Punjabi. I’ve spent all my money to get this new car and now there’s none left to get fuel in it,” he joked.
View this post on Instagram
The comment section was flooded with birthday wishes and love for the star. Earlier last night, Hussain reposted a story of him cutting a “homemade” cake at midnight made by his better half.
Iqra Aziz explains why she refused to work with ... 09:45 PM | 29 Nov, 2022
After receiving much applause for showing solidarity with domestic violence victims and going as far as to shelf a ...
- Profile: General Qamar Javed Bajwa06:14 PM | 27 Nov, 2022
- Profile: Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed05:27 PM | 22 Nov, 2022
- Profile: Lieutenant General Azhar Abbas08:26 PM | 22 Nov, 2022
- Profile: Who is Farhat Shahzadi aka Farah Gogi?02:22 PM | 22 Nov, 2022
- Pakistan climate minister Sherry Rehman named among world's 25 most ...07:57 PM | 1 Dec, 2022
-
-
- Anti-narcotics official caught taking bribe on camera06:45 PM | 1 Dec, 2022
- Pakistani brothers make it to Forbes 30 Under 30 List06:18 PM | 1 Dec, 2022
-
- Humaima Malick jumps onto ‘Mera Dil Ye Pukare Aaja’ bandwagon05:25 PM | 1 Dec, 2022
- Did Bollywood superstar Salman Khan get engaged secretly?05:00 PM | 1 Dec, 2022
- Timeline of Pakistan Army Generals during country’s 75 year-long ...10:28 AM | 29 Nov, 2022
- Only two Pakistani universities make it to Asia’s top 10003:15 PM | 10 Nov, 2022
- Pakistanis named among 'The World's Most Influential 500 Muslims'10:16 PM | 2 Nov, 2022
- Shehbaz Sharif, Imran Khan, Gen Bajwa named among world’s 500 most ...10:36 PM | 1 Nov, 2022