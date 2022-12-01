Yasir Hussain gifts himself a ‘toy’ on birthday

Lollywood's versatile actor Yasir Hussain has bought a new Toyota Revo as a gift for himself on his 38th birthday.

Taking to Instagram, the Badshah Begum actor posted a picture of himself as he hugs his new car with a bouquet in hand.

“Happy birthday to me. Here’s my new toy and my gift to myself,” read the caption. “I'm a typical Punjabi. I’ve spent all my money to get this new car and now there’s none left to get fuel in it,” he joked.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yasir Hussain (@yasir.hussain131)

The comment section was flooded with birthday wishes and love for the star. Earlier last night, Hussain reposted a story of him cutting a “homemade” cake at midnight made by his better half.