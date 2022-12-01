Yasir Hussain gifts himself a ‘toy’ on birthday

03:50 PM | 1 Dec, 2022
Yasir Hussain gifts himself a ‘toy’ on birthday
Lollywood's versatile actor Yasir Hussain has bought a new Toyota Revo as a gift for himself on his 38th birthday.

Taking to Instagram, the Badshah Begum actor posted a picture of himself as he hugs his new car with a bouquet in hand.

“Happy birthday to me. Here’s my new toy and my gift to myself,” read the caption. “I'm a typical Punjabi. I’ve spent all my money to get this new car and now there’s none left to get fuel in it,” he joked.

The comment section was flooded with birthday wishes and love for the star. Earlier last night, Hussain reposted a story of him cutting a “homemade” cake at midnight made by his better half. 

