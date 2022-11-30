Pakistan decides to keep petrol, diesel prices unchanged

10:15 PM | 30 Nov, 2022
Pakistan decides to keep petrol, diesel prices unchanged
Source: File Photo
Share

ISLAMABAD – The federal government on Wednesday announced to keep petrol and diesel prices unchanged for next fortnight.

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, in a statement, said that he debated the summary sent by the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the government decided against increasing prices of petrol and diesel till December 15.

With no changes in prices, petrol is being sold at Rs224.80 per litre and high speed diesel for Rs235.30.

Meanwhile, the price of kerosene has been decreased by Rs10 per litre to Rs181.83 while the light diesel oil price went down by Rs7.50 per litre for the next fortnight.

The finance minister also announced to extend the deadline for filing of tax returns for 15 days.

OGRA informed about possible fuel shortage in ... 10:05 AM | 7 Nov, 2022

KARACHI – The oil industry has informed the government about an expected petrol shortage in the coming days due ...

More From This Category
Nawaz Sharif, daughter Maryam back in London ...
09:51 PM | 30 Nov, 2022
Son of Pakistan’s first PM Liaquat Ali Khan ...
08:54 PM | 30 Nov, 2022
Pakistan announces 20,000 scholarships for ...
08:06 PM | 30 Nov, 2022
COAS Asim Munir calls on PM Shehbaz to discuss ...
07:00 PM | 30 Nov, 2022
ECP decides to hold local bodies elections in ...
06:39 PM | 30 Nov, 2022
Sigh of relief for Karachiites as NEPRA cuts ...
02:32 PM | 30 Nov, 2022

Famous People
Profile: General Syed Asim Munir
11:51 AM | 24 Nov, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Aima Baig reveals her K-pop star look in new photos
09:22 PM | 30 Nov, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr