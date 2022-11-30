Pakistan decides to keep petrol, diesel prices unchanged
Share
ISLAMABAD – The federal government on Wednesday announced to keep petrol and diesel prices unchanged for next fortnight.
Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, in a statement, said that he debated the summary sent by the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the government decided against increasing prices of petrol and diesel till December 15.
With no changes in prices, petrol is being sold at Rs224.80 per litre and high speed diesel for Rs235.30.
Meanwhile, the price of kerosene has been decreased by Rs10 per litre to Rs181.83 while the light diesel oil price went down by Rs7.50 per litre for the next fortnight.
The finance minister also announced to extend the deadline for filing of tax returns for 15 days.
OGRA informed about possible fuel shortage in ... 10:05 AM | 7 Nov, 2022
KARACHI – The oil industry has informed the government about an expected petrol shortage in the coming days due ...
- Profile: General Qamar Javed Bajwa06:14 PM | 27 Nov, 2022
- Profile: Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed05:27 PM | 22 Nov, 2022
- Profile: Lieutenant General Azhar Abbas08:26 PM | 22 Nov, 2022
- Profile: Who is Farhat Shahzadi aka Farah Gogi?02:22 PM | 22 Nov, 2022
- Decision to start first PAKvENG Test delayed till tomorrow10:31 PM | 30 Nov, 2022
- Pakistan decides to keep petrol, diesel prices unchanged10:15 PM | 30 Nov, 2022
- Nawaz Sharif, daughter Maryam back in London after Euorpe trip09:51 PM | 30 Nov, 2022
-
- Son of Pakistan’s first PM Liaquat Ali Khan passes away08:54 PM | 30 Nov, 2022
- Kriti Sanon quashes dating rumours with Prabhas06:21 PM | 30 Nov, 2022
- Ayeza Khan rocks chic look in new viral pictures05:00 PM | 30 Nov, 2022
- TikToker Rabeeca Khan leaves fans spellbound with new dance video05:31 PM | 30 Nov, 2022
- Timeline of Pakistan Army Generals during country’s 75 year-long ...10:28 AM | 29 Nov, 2022
- Only two Pakistani universities make it to Asia’s top 10003:15 PM | 10 Nov, 2022
- Pakistanis named among 'The World's Most Influential 500 Muslims'10:16 PM | 2 Nov, 2022
- Shehbaz Sharif, Imran Khan, Gen Bajwa named among world’s 500 most ...10:36 PM | 1 Nov, 2022