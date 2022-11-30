Hania Aamir gears up for Hum Awards 2022
Share
Lollywood's celebrated actress Hania Aamir is back in news with her jovial personality, dedication, and acting prowess. The Parde Mein Rehne Do actress, who is currently basking in the success of Mere Humsafar, already has future projects lined up.
The 25-year-old has always been open with her fans whenever a film or drama serial is on the way. This time too, the Phir Wohi Mohabbat actress shared the exciting news hinting that her millions of admirers will watch her set the stage on fire with a stellar performance at the upcoming edition of the Hum Awards.
For those unversed, the Hum Awards show is an annual Pakistani event hosted by Hum Network Limited to recognise and celebrate the excellence of the television, fashion, and music industry of Pakistan.
View this post on Instagram
Aamir captioned the post, "Excited for hum awards! On your tv screens very soon."
On the work front, Aamir was recently seen in Anaa, Ishqiya, Dil Ruba, Mere Humsafar, and Sang-e-Mah.
Hania Aamir opens up about her struggle in the ... 07:36 PM | 15 Aug, 2022
Pakistani actress Hania Aamir is known for being effortlessly effervescent. Her outgoing personality, honesty, fashion ...
- Profile: General Qamar Javed Bajwa06:14 PM | 27 Nov, 2022
- Profile: Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed05:27 PM | 22 Nov, 2022
- Profile: Lieutenant General Azhar Abbas08:26 PM | 22 Nov, 2022
- Profile: Who is Farhat Shahzadi aka Farah Gogi?02:22 PM | 22 Nov, 2022
- Cristiano Ronaldo ‘signs record-breaking $207m per year contract ...11:11 PM | 30 Nov, 2022
-
- Decision to start first PAKvENG Test delayed till tomorrow10:31 PM | 30 Nov, 2022
- Pakistan decides to keep petrol, diesel prices unchanged10:15 PM | 30 Nov, 2022
- Nawaz Sharif, daughter Maryam back in London after Euorpe trip09:51 PM | 30 Nov, 2022
- Aima Baig reveals her K-pop star look in new photos09:22 PM | 30 Nov, 2022
-
-
- Timeline of Pakistan Army Generals during country’s 75 year-long ...10:28 AM | 29 Nov, 2022
- Only two Pakistani universities make it to Asia’s top 10003:15 PM | 10 Nov, 2022
- Pakistanis named among 'The World's Most Influential 500 Muslims'10:16 PM | 2 Nov, 2022
- Shehbaz Sharif, Imran Khan, Gen Bajwa named among world’s 500 most ...10:36 PM | 1 Nov, 2022