Adnan Siddiqui unimpressed with Indian remake of 'Aap Jaisa Koi'
Share
Veteran actor Adnan Siddiqui is not holding back with his opinion on Bollywood ruining classics and shared his disappointment on the very recent remix from the industry, the iconic song "Aap Jaisa Koi" by late pop star Nazia Hassan.
Hassan's iconic track "Aap Jaisa Koi" got a revamped version for the upcoming film, An Action Hero, starring Ayushmann Khurrana — and fans call the new song an “atrocity."
Sung by Zahrah S Khan and Altamash Faridi, the song was released on YouTube on Saturday. Lambasting the song, here is what he tweeted:
"Is there something in the air that the world has suddenly developed a penchant for ruining perfect classics? Even re-creation requires talent. Nazia Hassan must be turning in her grave. #AapJaisaKoi nahi...
Is there something in the air that the world has suddenly developed a penchant for ruining perfect classics? Even re-creation requires talent. Nazia Hassan must be turning in her grave. #AapJaisaKoi nahi..— Adnan Siddiqui (@adnanactor) November 28, 2022
On the work front, Adnan Siddiqui is currently producing a Pakistani-Turkish historical drama about Selahaddin Eyyubi.
Bollywood's rendition of 'Aap Jaisa Koi' sends ... 06:42 PM | 27 Nov, 2022
Twitterati has found yet another reason to keep them entertained during the chilly winters, this time creating memes on ...
- Profile: General Qamar Javed Bajwa06:14 PM | 27 Nov, 2022
- Profile: Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed05:27 PM | 22 Nov, 2022
- Profile: Lieutenant General Azhar Abbas08:26 PM | 22 Nov, 2022
- Profile: Who is Farhat Shahzadi aka Farah Gogi?02:22 PM | 22 Nov, 2022
- Adnan Siddiqui unimpressed with Indian remake of 'Aap Jaisa Koi'11:33 PM | 30 Nov, 2022
- Cristiano Ronaldo ‘signs record-breaking $207m per year contract ...11:11 PM | 30 Nov, 2022
-
- Decision to start first PAKvENG Test delayed till tomorrow10:31 PM | 30 Nov, 2022
- Pakistan decides to keep petrol, diesel prices unchanged10:15 PM | 30 Nov, 2022
- Aima Baig reveals her K-pop star look in new photos09:22 PM | 30 Nov, 2022
-
-
- Timeline of Pakistan Army Generals during country’s 75 year-long ...10:28 AM | 29 Nov, 2022
- Only two Pakistani universities make it to Asia’s top 10003:15 PM | 10 Nov, 2022
- Pakistanis named among 'The World's Most Influential 500 Muslims'10:16 PM | 2 Nov, 2022
- Shehbaz Sharif, Imran Khan, Gen Bajwa named among world’s 500 most ...10:36 PM | 1 Nov, 2022