Adnan Siddiqui unimpressed with Indian remake of 'Aap Jaisa Koi'  

Veteran actor Adnan Siddiqui is not holding back with his opinion on Bollywood ruining classics and shared his disappointment on the very recent remix from the industry, the iconic song "Aap Jaisa Koi" by late pop star Nazia Hassan.

Hassan's iconic track "Aap Jaisa Koi" got a revamped version for the upcoming film, An Action Hero, starring Ayushmann Khurrana — and fans call the new song an “atrocity."

Sung by Zahrah S Khan and Altamash Faridi, the song was released on YouTube on Saturday. Lambasting the song, here is what he tweeted:

"Is there something in the air that the world has suddenly developed a penchant for ruining perfect classics? Even re-creation requires talent. Nazia Hassan must be turning in her grave. #AapJaisaKoi nahi...

On the work front, Adnan Siddiqui is currently producing a Pakistani-Turkish historical drama about Selahaddin Eyyubi.