Hareem Shah faces abuses, sexual harassment in Dubai
Web Desk
01:10 PM | 20 Dec, 2019
Hareem Shah faces abuses, sexual harassment in Dubai
Share

DUBAI - Pakistan’s top TikTok star Hareem Shah shares that she was harassed by a mob of fans at a recent event held in Dubai . Taking it to social media, TikTok sensation has shared the detail of the unfortunate incident. 

Dancing video of MPA Amin Khan with Hareem Shah ... 11:59 AM | 28 Nov, 2019

LAHORE - A video of Tik Tok star Hareem Shah dancing with a Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) MPA is making ...

“I was invited as a guest at the opening of Oasis Mall in Dubai . Hundreds of Pakistani men hurled abuses, pushed & some even kicked me. Is this how you treat your women??” the tweet said.

Along with this, Several videos went viral on social media showing TikTok star Hareem Shah and her friend Sandal Khattak being in trouble among hundreds of Pakistani men in Dubai who had been hurling abuses at them and had been harassing them in Dubai Mall.

Earlier, during a private media talk show, Hareem had explained how she gets access to significant people of stature and power. She shared that “I am a big Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supporter myself and have been affiliated with the party. This is how I got the unique opportunity to meet and make TikTok videos with party leaders,”

Hareem Shah spotted in PM House, claims journalist 02:48 PM | 23 Oct, 2019

ISLAMABAD - Hareem Shah, the famous Pakistani TikTok girl who has been sharing videos with many influential leaders of ...

Hareem Shah has a huge fan following on her Tik Tok account, almost around a million and not so long ago, she had made headlines for her viral video with PTI leader and former Punjab information minister Fayyazul Hasan Chohan.

What is your say on this? Share with us in the comments box below.

More From This Category
Rahat Fateh Ali Khan wins audience's heart at ...
03:29 PM | 24 Dec, 2019
Jibran Nasir and Mansha Pasha's engagement video ...
03:16 PM | 24 Dec, 2019
Moin Akhtar being remembered on his 69th birth ...
02:22 PM | 24 Dec, 2019
Sarwat Gilani will play a Christian woman in a ...
01:40 PM | 24 Dec, 2019
Pakistani poet Amjad Islam Amjad receives ...
03:41 PM | 23 Dec, 2019
Sonakshi Sinha feels CAA protests more important ...
03:33 PM | 23 Dec, 2019

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Rahat Fateh Ali Khan wins audience's heart at Packages Shopping Mall
03:29 PM | 24 Dec, 2019

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2019. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr