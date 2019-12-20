Hareem Shah faces abuses, sexual harassment in Dubai
Share
DUBAI - Pakistan’s top TikTok star Hareem Shah shares that she was harassed by a mob of fans at a recent event held in Dubai . Taking it to social media, TikTok sensation has shared the detail of the unfortunate incident.
Dancing video of MPA Amin Khan with Hareem Shah ... 11:59 AM | 28 Nov, 2019
LAHORE - A video of Tik Tok star Hareem Shah dancing with a Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) MPA is making ...
“I was invited as a guest at the opening of Oasis Mall in Dubai . Hundreds of Pakistani men hurled abuses, pushed & some even kicked me. Is this how you treat your women??” the tweet said.
I was invited as a guest at the opening of Oasis Mall in Dubai. Hundreds of Pakistani men hurled abuses, pushed & some even kicked me. Is this how you treat your women?? pic.twitter.com/1suAULjuMw— Hareem Shah (@_Hareem_Shah) December 16, 2019
Along with this, Several videos went viral on social media showing TikTok star Hareem Shah and her friend Sandal Khattak being in trouble among hundreds of Pakistani men in Dubai who had been hurling abuses at them and had been harassing them in Dubai Mall.
Attended an event where hundreds of my fans mobbed me. One of them touched me inappropriately. Kesy kesy besharam log hain iss dunya mein.. #MeToo pic.twitter.com/zPgAZKwdsa— Hareem Shah (@_Hareem_Shah) December 7, 2019
Earlier, during a private media talk show, Hareem had explained how she gets access to significant people of stature and power. She shared that “I am a big Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supporter myself and have been affiliated with the party. This is how I got the unique opportunity to meet and make TikTok videos with party leaders,”
Hareem Shah spotted in PM House, claims journalist 02:48 PM | 23 Oct, 2019
ISLAMABAD - Hareem Shah, the famous Pakistani TikTok girl who has been sharing videos with many influential leaders of ...
Hareem Shah has a huge fan following on her Tik Tok account, almost around a million and not so long ago, she had made headlines for her viral video with PTI leader and former Punjab information minister Fayyazul Hasan Chohan.
What is your say on this? Share with us in the comments box below.
- NAB opens inquiry against alleged Rs62 billion corruption in Lahore ...10:47 PM | 25 Dec, 2019
- Rana Sanaullah not yet acquitted in narcotics case, says Shehryar ...08:48 PM | 25 Dec, 2019
- COAS Bajwa visits Quaid's mausoleum on birth anniversary07:25 PM | 25 Dec, 2019
- Govt seeks media help to highlight its achievements07:11 PM | 25 Dec, 2019
- Last solar eclipse of 2019 to occur on Thursday06:29 PM | 25 Dec, 2019
- Jibran Nasir and Mansha Pasha's engagement video irks Twitterati03:16 PM | 24 Dec, 2019
- Moin Akhtar being remembered on his 69th birth anniversary02:22 PM | 24 Dec, 2019
- Sarwat Gilani will play a Christian woman in a new horror web series01:40 PM | 24 Dec, 2019
- Zameen.com launches new Plot Finder tool to facilitate online plot ...07:25 PM | 22 Nov, 2019
- Azadi March: Chaudhry brothers active for compromise talks as Fazl ...12:08 AM | 5 Nov, 2019
- 8 Reasons to buy HONOR 8 Series04:49 PM | 23 Oct, 2019
- Meet members of Pakistan’s first-ever National Youth Council05:05 PM | 1 Jul, 2019