Sheheryar Munawar visits Nankana Sahib with his friend

The famous Pakistani TV star Sheheryar Munawar visited Nanakana Sahib with his Sikh friend and shared that its reassuring that Pakistan and it’s people cherish diversity.

He took to Instagram to pen a heartfelt note, sharing his experience of visiting Gurdwara Janam Asthan also referred to as Gurdwara Nankana Sahib . The actor shared that his Sikh friend, Karan Singh, who came from London wanted to pay his respects at the shrine.

“It was a two hour trip to Nankana Sahib and one of the most amazing experiences ever. We were welcomed with such warmth by the management there. We spent about two hours, soaking in the beauty, spirituality, and history of this magnificent place. We were offered a hot meal from the “langar” and the most “Karak” cup of chai after,” he wrote.

Here is the heart-warming post:

“In a region where we have seen the extreme polarisation of ideologies and the use of “hate” as a political tool, it is very reassuring to know that my country and her people are one that appreciates and cherish diversity.”

“Just as we stepped out of the premises, in that very moment, my heart was as content as the smile on my brother Karan’s face. Pakistan Zindabad!” stated Munawar.

Pakistan recently opened the Kartarpur Corridor, allowing Indian pilgrims rare visa-free access to Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpurp; fulfilling a long-standing wish of the Sikh community.

