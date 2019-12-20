Mahira Khan joins Hollywood icons to stop stereotyping refugees
Share
Mahira Khan is raising her voice for refugees around the world.
UNHCR’s Goodwill Ambassador for Pakistan recently shared the screen with Hollywood celebrities to stand in support of refugees .
In a video message shared on Instagram, Mahira talks about the importance of raising awareness. “Every action counts, every voice counts,” she wrote in the caption.
The video includes Riz Ahmed, Benedict Cumberbatch, Ben Stiller, Cate Blanchett, Neil Gaiman, Jung Woo-sung and Yusra Mardini among others raising their voice on the plight of refugees .
Khan was appointed the UNHCR Goodwill Ambassador for Pakistan in November. "Pakistan has set an example for the world where a country has hosted refugees for the last 40 years... this is one cause, because I feel so strongly about it, this is something that I want to talk about, especially as Pakistan's UNHCR National Goodwill Ambassador."
Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more updates!
- “Beginning of End,” Pakistan’s military spokesman on new wave ...05:33 PM | 25 Dec, 2019
- Pakistan, China to hold joint Arabian Sea exercises in January 202005:12 PM | 25 Dec, 2019
- PM Imran Khan to lay foundation stone of Jalalpur Canal04:31 PM | 25 Dec, 2019
- PM Imran wishes 'a Happy Christmas' to Pakistani Christians03:42 PM | 25 Dec, 2019
- India beefs up security to stop protests on Christmas eve against ...12:31 PM | 25 Dec, 2019
- Jibran Nasir and Mansha Pasha's engagement video irks Twitterati03:16 PM | 24 Dec, 2019
- Moin Akhtar being remembered on his 69th birth anniversary02:22 PM | 24 Dec, 2019
- Sarwat Gilani will play a Christian woman in a new horror web series01:40 PM | 24 Dec, 2019
- Zameen.com launches new Plot Finder tool to facilitate online plot ...07:25 PM | 22 Nov, 2019
- Azadi March: Chaudhry brothers active for compromise talks as Fazl ...12:08 AM | 5 Nov, 2019
- 8 Reasons to buy HONOR 8 Series04:49 PM | 23 Oct, 2019
- Meet members of Pakistan’s first-ever National Youth Council05:05 PM | 1 Jul, 2019