Mahira Khan joins Hollywood icons to stop stereotyping refugees

01:28 PM | 20 Dec, 2019
Mahira Khan joins Hollywood icons to stop stereotyping refugees
Mahira Khan is raising her voice for refugees around the world.

UNHCR’s Goodwill Ambassador for Pakistan recently shared the screen with Hollywood celebrities to stand in support of refugees .

In a video message shared on Instagram, Mahira talks about the importance of raising awareness. “Every action counts, every voice counts,” she wrote in the caption.

The video includes Riz Ahmed, Benedict Cumberbatch, Ben Stiller, Cate Blanchett, Neil Gaiman, Jung Woo-sung and Yusra Mardini among others raising their voice on the plight of refugees .

Khan was appointed the UNHCR Goodwill Ambassador for Pakistan in November. "Pakistan has set an example for the world where a country has hosted refugees for the last 40 years... this is one cause, because I feel so strongly about it, this is something that I want to talk about, especially as Pakistan's UNHCR National Goodwill Ambassador."

