Another #Indian actress quits industry for #Islam

NEW DELHI – Indian actress Sahar Afsha, who shot to fame for her role in Tamil and Bhojpuri films, announced that she had quit the film industry.

Taking to Instagram, the Maitri actress said that she wanted to live her life according to the teachings of Islam.

Sharing a long note, she captioned the post as: “Extremely happy and Allahamdulliah feeling blessed to share this with u guys thank you evry one , dua mai yaad rakhe”.

“I want to tell you all that I have decided to leave showbiz and now I will have nothing to do with it. Inshallah I intend to live the next life according to teachings of Islam and Allah's Alham”.

Afsha said that she repented her off what she did in her past life, adding: “I seek forgiveness from Allah”.

Saying her entrance in showbiz industry was a coincident, she said that now she had decided to quit the industry.

Asking people to prayer for her, she hoped that people will not remember her for what she did in the past life but for her next life.

Before her, Indian actresses Sana Khan and Zaira Waseem also left the industry to live their lives according to Islamic teachings.

As Sahar Afsha shared the news on Instagram, Sana Khan congratulated her on the decision.

“MashAllah my sister so happy for you. May Allah give u isteqamah in every step of your life May u inspire everyone around you and become zariya e khair for mankind,” Khan wrote in the comment section.