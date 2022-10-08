PAKvNZ – Babar Azam equals another Virat Kohli’s T20I record

CHRISTCHURCH – Pakistan captain Babar Azam has equaled a record of Indian batsman Virat Kohli when he smashed his 28th T20I half-century while playing against New Zealand in tri-series on Saturday.

Both batsmen have achieved the milestone in 84 innings to share the top spot in the unique list.

Pakistan continued to gain confidence and momentum ahead of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Australia 2022 when they displayed a clinical performance against New Zealand to win their second successive match in the tri-series by six wickets.

Haris Rauf carried the good performance of the bowlers when he took three wickets in the penultimate over to restrict New Zealand to 147 for eight after they had elected to bat first.

Pakistan captain and world’s third-ranked batter Babar Azam then scored 79 not out with a strike-rate of 149 to help his side cross the line with 10 balls to spare. On Friday, Pakistan had brushed aside Bangladesh by 21 runs. In the second round, Pakistan will play New Zealand on Tuesday and Bangladesh on Thursday.