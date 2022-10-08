PAKvNZ – Babar Azam equals another Virat Kohli’s T20I record
Share
CHRISTCHURCH – Pakistan captain Babar Azam has equaled a record of Indian batsman Virat Kohli when he smashed his 28th T20I half-century while playing against New Zealand in tri-series on Saturday.
Both batsmen have achieved the milestone in 84 innings to share the top spot in the unique list.
Pakistan continued to gain confidence and momentum ahead of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Australia 2022 when they displayed a clinical performance against New Zealand to win their second successive match in the tri-series by six wickets.
Haris Rauf carried the good performance of the bowlers when he took three wickets in the penultimate over to restrict New Zealand to 147 for eight after they had elected to bat first.
Pakistan captain and world’s third-ranked batter Babar Azam then scored 79 not out with a strike-rate of 149 to help his side cross the line with 10 balls to spare. On Friday, Pakistan had brushed aside Bangladesh by 21 runs. In the second round, Pakistan will play New Zealand on Tuesday and Bangladesh on Thursday.
Babar Azam equals Virat Kohli's record in T20Is 11:21 PM | 30 Sep, 2022
LAHORE – Pakistan skipper Babar Azam on Friday completed 3000 runs in T20Is. Babar has now become the fifth ...
- PAKvNZ – Babar Azam equals another Virat Kohli’s T20I record10:40 PM | 8 Oct, 2022
- SBP names banks responsible for increase in US dollar rate10:19 PM | 8 Oct, 2022
-
- Pakistan celebrates Eid Milad-un-Nabi with religious zeal tomorrow09:10 PM | 8 Oct, 2022
- World's highest natural cricket stadium inaugurated in northern ...08:43 PM | 8 Oct, 2022
- Sonya Hussyn unveils first poster of her action film 'Daadal'03:49 PM | 8 Oct, 2022
- Sushmita Sen to play a trans-activist in upcoming web-series ...04:21 PM | 8 Oct, 2022
- Is Feroze Khan playing 'religion card' to gain sympathies?05:30 PM | 8 Oct, 2022
- Pakistan, India lose ranking on UN’s human development index07:32 PM | 10 Sep, 2022
- Movies lineup for 2022-23 in Pakistan08:01 PM | 1 Sep, 2022
- Pakistani passport ranked 4th worst on list of 19911:59 PM | 23 Aug, 2022
- Pakistan ranks second worst on gender inequality10:55 PM | 13 Jul, 2022