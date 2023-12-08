PCB awards domestic contracts to 11 young women players

LAHORE - In order to nurture and support emerging talent in women's cricket, the Pakistan Cricket Board has awarded domestic contracts to 11 more women cricketers, increasing the tally of domestic contracted players to 80.
Among the 11 latest entrants in the domestic contracts, one is from emerging women’s category, while the other ten players are selected based on their performances in the Women U19 T20 Tournament held in Muridke in September this year.
While praising the young players the Chairman PCB Management Committee, Mr. Zaka Ashraf said: “We are delighted to announce the awarding of domestic contracts to promising U19 and emerging players who have showcased exceptional talent in our recent domestic cricket tournament. This step underscores the commitment of PCB and its management committee members to fostering the growth of women's cricket in Pakistan. These contracts mark the beginning of many positive developments for women’s cricket, and the management committee fully backs and supports women’s cricket in the best possible manner.”
Head of Women’s Cricket Tania Mallick: “We are thrilled to award domestic contracts to another 11 young players who have performed well in our recent domestic cricket tournament. This initiative reflects our dedication to investing in the future of women's cricket in Pakistan. We are looking ahead to the next U19 World Cup, and these contracts are just the beginning of a new era in women’s cricket.”
11 players awarded domestic contract from November 2023 to June 2024 are:
Aqsa Yousaf (Multan), Areesha Ansari (Okara), Humaira Ghulam Hussain (Quetta), Kainat Eiman (Karachi), Memoona Khalid (Lahore), Mubeen Ahmed (Rawalpindi), Muqadas Bukhari (Multan), Muskan Abid (Lahore), Saba Sher (Lahore), Samiya Afsar (Lahore) and Shameer Rajput* (Multan)
Pakistani rupee remained stable against the US dollar, and other currencies in the open market on Friday.
On Friday, the US dollar remained stable and was being quoted at 283.2 for buying and 286.15 for selling.
Euro comes down to 308 for buying and 311 for selling. British Pound rate dropped to 358.5 for buying, and 362 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED witnessed slight drop and new rate stands at 77.4 whereas the Saudi Riyal remained stable at 76.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|283.2
|286.15
|Euro
|EUR
|308
|311
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|358.5
|362
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.4
|78.1
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|76
|76.8
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|187.2
|189
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|757.23
|765.23
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|209
|211
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.89
|40.29
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.19
|41.59
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.41
|36.71
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.42
|3.53
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.39
|1.45
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|921.71
|930.71
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.02
|61.62
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|174.54
|176.54
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.05
|26.35
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|739.62
|747.62
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.22
|78.92
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|211
|213
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.12
|27.42
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|324.94
|327.44
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.06
|8.21
Gold price in Pakistan increased as the yellow metal witnessed an upward trend in the international market.
On Friday, the price of a single tola of 24-karat gold stands at Rs217,400 and 10 grams of 24k gold costs Rs186,390.
Single tola of 22 Karat Gold costs Rs199,282, 21 karat rate for per tola is Rs190,225 and 18k gold rate is Rs163,050 each tola.
In the global market, gold prices hover at around $2026, gaining $8.30 on Friday.
Today Gold Price in Pakistan (8 December 2023)
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,583
|Karachi
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,583
|Islamabad
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,583
|Peshawar
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,583
|Quetta
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,583
|Sialkot
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,583
|Attock
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,583
|Gujranwala
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,583
|Jehlum
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,583
|Multan
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,583
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,583
|Gujrat
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,583
|Nawabshah
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,583
|Chakwal
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,583
|Hyderabad
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,583
|Nowshehra
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,583
|Sargodha
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,583
|Faisalabad
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,583
|Mirpur
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,583
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.