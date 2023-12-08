PCB awards domestic contracts to 11 young women players

Search

01:43 PM | 8 Dec, 2023
Source: PCB

LAHORE - In order to nurture and support emerging talent in women's cricket, the Pakistan Cricket Board has awarded domestic contracts to 11 more women cricketers, increasing the tally of domestic contracted players to 80. 

Among the 11 latest entrants in the domestic contracts, one is from emerging women’s category, while the other ten players are selected based on their performances in the Women U19 T20 Tournament held in Muridke in September this year.

While praising the young players the Chairman PCB Management Committee, Mr. Zaka Ashraf said: “We are delighted to announce the awarding of domestic contracts to promising U19 and emerging players who have showcased exceptional talent in our recent domestic cricket tournament. This step underscores the commitment of PCB and its management committee members to fostering the growth of women's cricket in Pakistan. These contracts mark the beginning of many positive developments for women’s cricket, and the management committee fully backs and supports women’s cricket in the best possible manner.”

Head of Women’s Cricket Tania Mallick: “We are thrilled to award domestic contracts to another 11 young players who have performed well in our recent domestic cricket tournament. This initiative reflects our dedication to investing in the future of women's cricket in Pakistan. We are looking ahead to the next U19 World Cup, and these contracts are just the beginning of a new era in women’s cricket.”

11 players awarded domestic contract from November 2023 to June 2024 are:

Aqsa Yousaf (Multan), Areesha Ansari (Okara), Humaira Ghulam Hussain (Quetta), Kainat Eiman (Karachi), Memoona Khalid (Lahore), Mubeen Ahmed (Rawalpindi), Muqadas Bukhari (Multan), Muskan Abid (Lahore), Saba Sher (Lahore), Samiya Afsar (Lahore) and Shameer Rajput* (Multan)

Facebook Comments

