Abrar Ahmed suffers injury ahead of Pakistan vs Australia Test series

01:36 PM | 8 Dec, 2023
Abrar Ahmed suffers injury ahead of Pakistan vs Australia Test series
CANBERRA - Leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed complained of discomfort in his right leg after bowling eight overs on the third day of four-day game against Prime Minister’s XI. As a result, the 25-year-old was taken off the field.

Following his complaint, Abrar was sent for a MRI scan. Further details will be shared in due course, after medical panel assess the MRI reports.

Abrar has bowled a total of 27 overs so far in the game against Prime Minister's XI. The four-day game was scheduled as part of Pakistan’s preparation ahead of their three-match Test series against Australia, which is set to take place from 14 December 2023 to 7 January 2024.

Facebook Comments

