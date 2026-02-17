Ramadan 2026: Saudi, UAE residents rush to spot 2026 Crescent Moon tonight

ISLAMABAD – Residents in Saudi Arabia and UAE will be looking at skies for Ramadan Moon sighting that will signal the start of Holy Month. Families gather on rooftops, telescopes and binoculars at the ready, hearts racing with hope and devotion.

Saudi Arabia’s Supreme Court issued call to all nationals to spot crescent moon on the evening of Tuesday, February 17. .

KSA Supreme Court urges anyone who sees the crescent, with the naked eye or binoculars, to report it immediately to the nearest court or center,” the official statement read. Depending on sightings, Ramadan may begin on February 18 or 19.

During this sacred month, Muslims fast from dawn to sunset, refraining from food, drink, smoking, and other physical needs. The fast is broken at Iftar, and the pre-dawn meal is called Suhoor. In many GCC countries, working hours are shortened for both public and private sector employees.

Ramadan 2026 Moon

In nations like Pakistan, Singapore, and India, Ramadan fasting will start on February 19 due to early moonset.

In North America, Fiqh Council of North America (FCNA) and ISNA have announced February 18 based on precise astronomical calculations requiring at least 8° moon elongation.

In Europe and Turkey, European Council for Fatwa and Research (ECFR) and Turkey will start on February 19, as the crescent will remain invisible on the evening of February 17. National Imams Council confirms February 19 as the start of Ramadan.

As the world watches the skies, millions of Muslims prepare to welcome the holiest month of the Islamic calendar with devotion, reflection, and fasting. The countdown to Ramadan 2026 has officially begun.