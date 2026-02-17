Gold, silver prices record big drop in Pakistan – Check latest rates

KARACHI – The prices of gold and silver in Pakistan have seen a notable decline both in international and local markets on Tuesday.

In the international bullion market, the price of gold has decreased by $90 per ounce, bringing the new global rate down to $4,920 per ounce.

The price of 24-karat gold has also experienced a significant drop in local market. The price per tola fell by Rs9,000, bringing it down to Rs514,762 per tola.

Similarly, the price of gold per 10 grams dropped by Rs7,716, now standing at Rs441,325.

In addition to gold, the price of silver has also decreased in the local markets. The price per tola of silver fell by Rs150, reaching Rs8,014, while the price per 10 grams of silver dropped by Rs129, bringing it down to Rs6,870.

A day earlier, per tola gold price decreased by Rs3,200, with new rate settling at Rs523,762. Similarly, the price of 10-gram declined by Rs2,743 to reach Rs449,041 in local market.

Meanwhile, NEPRA decided to maintain existing net metering policy for current solar users, providing relief to thousands who feared losing their long-standing benefits.

The power regulator issued notification for a draft amendment to the solar policy, seeking public feedback within 30 days. According to NEPRA, the changes outlined in the draft will take effect from February 9, 2026.

This announcement comes just a week after NEPRA stirred the energy market by ending the net metering policy nationwide, replacing it with a net billing system—a move that sparked widespread debate among solar users and industry experts.

Under the recently introduced Solar Users Regulations 2026, NEPRA had already made several shocking changes for new solar users. Additional electricity from new solar users will be purchased at 11 PKR per unit, significantly lower than market expectations.

Contract duration for new solar users has been reduced from 7 years to just 5 years, limiting long-term security. Critical benefits previously available to solar users have been removed, including the highly valued unit-for-unit adjustment, a cornerstone of the old net metering system.