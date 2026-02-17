Watch: Customers shocked after live rate found in sauce bowl of ‘golgappa’ vendor

AMRITSAR – A recent incident at a street food stall in Amritsar has sparked a wave of anger and concern online after a video surfaced showing a rat being discovered in a bowl of “pani puri”, also known as “golgappas”.

The incident unfolded when a local customer, enjoying the popular snack with friends, noticed movement in a large sauce bowl.

Upon closer inspection, it was revealed that a live rat had made its way into the mixture used for the “pani puri”.

In the viral video, the vendor can be seen trying to remove the rat from the bowl, struggling to get the rodent out. After several attempts, the rat eventually jumps out and scurries away into a nearby drain.

The video quickly spread on social media, sparking heated debates. Many users expressed outrage over the lack of hygiene in street food preparation, raising concerns about food safety standards.

Some even questioned the quality of the water used, wondering whether it had been discarded after the rat was removed or if it had been sold to customers.

While many focused on the hygiene issue, others speculated that the video might have been scripted or generated using artificial intelligence, given the bizarre nature of the footage. However, no concrete evidence of such claims has emerged yet.