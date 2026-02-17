Gold, and Silver Rates in Pakistan – Per Tola Gold Price – 17 February 2026

ISLAMABAD – Per Tola Gold Rate stands at Rs523,762 on Tuesday as the price moved down by Rs3,200. The decline was equally evident in smaller weights, with 10 grams of gold losing Rs2,743 to trade at Rs449,041.

Gold Rates in Pakistan

Metal / Market Unit Latest Price Change Gold (Pakistan) Per tola Rs523,762 – Rs3,200 Gold (Pakistan) 10 grams Rs449,041 – Rs2,743 Gold (International) Per ounce $5,010 – $32 Silver (Pakistan) Per tola Rs8,164 – Rs55

Gold Prices This Week

Dates Price 14-Feb-26 Rs526,962 12-Feb-26 Rs528,562 11-Feb-26 Rs528,562 10-Feb-26 Rs526,262 9-Feb-26 Rs524,762 7-Feb-26 Rs519,462 4-Feb-26 Rs529,162

21 Karat Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Rate 22K Gold 21K Gold 18K Gold Per Tola 473,000 451,500 387,000 Per 1 Gram 40,552 38,709 33,179 Per 10 Gram 405,524. 387,091 331,792 Per Ounce 1,149,390 1,097,145 940,410

The downturn comes just days after a dramatic surge on Saturday, when gold prices had jumped by Rs7,000 in a single day, pushing the per tola rate to Rs526,962 and fueling market excitement.

Adding to the pressure, international gold prices dropped by $32 to $5,010 per ounce, inclusive of a $20 premium, triggering a ripple effect across domestic markets.

Silver was not spared either, as its price fell by Rs55 to reach Rs8,164 per tola, compounding the sense of volatility gripping the precious metals market.