Gold, and Silver Rates in Pakistan – Per Tola Gold Price – 17 February 2026

By News Desk
8:42 am | Feb 17, 2026
Gold Price Increases By Rs2000 Per Tola In Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – Per Tola Gold Rate stands at Rs523,762 on Tuesday as the price moved down by Rs3,200. The decline was equally evident in smaller weights, with 10 grams of gold losing Rs2,743 to trade at Rs449,041.

Gold Rates in Pakistan

Metal / Market Unit Latest Price Change
Gold (Pakistan) Per tola Rs523,762 – Rs3,200
Gold (Pakistan) 10 grams Rs449,041 – Rs2,743
Gold (International) Per ounce $5,010 – $32
Silver (Pakistan) Per tola Rs8,164 – Rs55

 

Gold Prices This Week

Dates Price
14-Feb-26 Rs526,962
12-Feb-26 Rs528,562
11-Feb-26 Rs528,562
10-Feb-26 Rs526,262
9-Feb-26 Rs524,762
7-Feb-26 Rs519,462
4-Feb-26 Rs529,162

 

21 Karat Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Rate 22K Gold 21K Gold 18K Gold
Per Tola 473,000 451,500 387,000
Per 1 Gram 40,552 38,709 33,179
Per 10 Gram 405,524. 387,091 331,792
Per Ounce 1,149,390 1,097,145 940,410

The downturn comes just days after a dramatic surge on Saturday, when gold prices had jumped by Rs7,000 in a single day, pushing the per tola rate to Rs526,962 and fueling market excitement.

Adding to the pressure, international gold prices dropped by $32 to $5,010 per ounce, inclusive of a $20 premium, triggering a ripple effect across domestic markets.

Gold Prices Fall In Global Local Markets

Silver was not spared either, as its price fell by Rs55 to reach Rs8,164 per tola, compounding the sense of volatility gripping the precious metals market.

