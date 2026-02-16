Gold Rates in Pakistan – Per Tola Gold Prices – 16 February 2026

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan remained stable with per tola standing at Rs526,962. 24-karat gold per 10 grams hovered at Rs451,784.
Gold Rates in Pakistan Today
|Metal
|Unit
|New Price
|Gold
|1 tola
|526,962
|Gold
|10 grams
|451,784
Gold Price This Week
Gold prices over the past week showed wide swings:
-
12-Feb-26: Rs528,562
-
11-Feb-26: Rs528,562
-
10-Feb-26: Rs526,262
-
9-Feb-26: Rs524,762
-
7-Feb-26: Rs519,462
-
4-Feb-26: Rs529,162
-
3-Feb-26: Rs514,362
22Karat Gold Price
|Unit
|22K Gold
|21K Gold
|18K Gold
|Per Tola
|475,750
|454,125
|389,250
|Per 1 Gram
|40,788.92
|38,934.88
|33,372.75
|Per 10 Gram
|407,889.17
|389,348.75
|333,727.50
|Per Ounce
|1,156,072.50
|1,103,523.75
|945,877.50
However, the rally was not uniform across all precious metals. Silver prices moved lower, shedding Rs105 per tola to close at Rs8,219, underscoring the uneven and unpredictable nature of current market trends.
The sharp movements in both gold and silver prices reflect heightened uncertainty in global and domestic markets, with investors closely monitoring international bullion trends for further direction.